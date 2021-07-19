SMI 11’820 -1.7%  SPI 15’210 -1.6%  Dow 33’912 -2.2%  DAX 15’090 -2.9%  Euro 1.0832 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’917 -3.0%  Gold 1’812 0.0%  Bitcoin 28’179 -3.6%  Dollar 0.9166 -0.3%  Öl 70.1 -4.4% 
19.07.2021 16:21:00

FOTY Records Releases Latest Single "I've Got To Use My Imagination"

MARLTON, N.J., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazzy, soulful, and a voice that glides over the instrumentation like butter, New York based Ajada Reigns lends her outstanding vocals to FOTY Record's newest track, "I've Got To Use My Imagination." Talented, and obviously well footed within the industry, Ajada Reigns blesses this track through FOTY (From Old to Young) Records, LLC., a record company operating from Marlton, New Jersey, which will create reproductions of classic music and take fans back down to memory lane. "I've Got To Use My Imagination," originally performed by the remarkable "Gladys Knight and the Pips" is meant to be played at full volume, and promises to get everyone on the dance floor when it is released soon.

Ajada Reigns was born in New York City to a musically inclined family. Her calling within the world of music was planted in her early years while singing in church, later to be nurtured. She shaped her unique singing style with the training she received from the Harlem School of Arts and the Professional Performing Arts High School in New York City, where she learned to sing in four different languages. The three-time winner at the World-Famous Apollo Theater accredits Stevie WonderErykah BaduLauryn Hill, and Beyonce, among her inspirations, as well as a huge range of others that have shaped her development as an artist.

Support Ajada Reigns on Social Media 
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram 

Listen to more of Ajada Reigns
Spotify | Apple Music

Listen Here 
*Private Link*
Release Date: 23rd July, 2021
Pre-Save Here

Contact James Houston at 551-216-5669 or 314680@email4pr.com
Website: www.fotyrecords.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foty-records-releases-latest-single-ive-got-to-use-my-imagination-301336462.html

SOURCE FOTY Records, LLC

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen?

Der Klimawandel ist allgegenwärtig, immer mehr grosse Unternehmen setzen sich Ziele zur Dekarbonisierung auf die Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Thomas Leys, Investment Manager bei Aberdeen Standard Investment. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Thomas Leys Einblicke, ob man bei Anlageprodukte, die sich auf ESG fokussieren, mit Abstrichen in der Rendite zu rechnen hat und auf was man insbesondere achten soll.

Thomas Leys: Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13:10 Auftragsfertiger TSMC verzeichnet Rekordumsatz durch Chip-Boom
10:08 Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Industriewerte entdecken
09:45 SMI wieder über 12.000 Punkten
09:18 Marktüberblick: Jenoptik-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
06:00 Daily Markets: SMI – Bullen weiter mit den besseren Karten / AMD – Korrektur oder neuer Abwärtstrend?
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
16.07.21 Thomas Leys: Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen? | BX Swiss TV
15.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Corona-Talfahrt an den Börsen: US-Börsen verlieren deutlich -- SMI rutscht ab -- DAX tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich rot
Blick in die Zukunft: Wo Bitcoin & Co. in einem halben Jahrhundert stehen werden
Meyer Burger erhält für IEC-Zertifizierung für Solarmodule - Meyer Burger-Aktie dennoch unter Druck
Cathie Woods zieht die Reissleine: Warum ARK Tencent-Aktien aus dem Depot wirft
Kleinanleger mit grosser Macht: AMC nun in der Hand von Meme-Tradern
Analyst: Was Daimlers Elektro-Limousine besser als Teslas Model S macht
Roche sieht mit neuen Daten Wirksamkeit von Blutermittel Hemlibra bestätigt - Roche-Aktie verliert dennoch
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie tiefrot: Flughafen Zürich dank Sommerferien mit deutlich mehr Passagieren
Bei Kapillarlecksyndrom: Warnung vor Johnson & Johnson-Impfung - J&J-Aktie etwas tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit