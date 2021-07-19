FOTY Records Releases Latest Single "I've Got To Use My Imagination"

MARLTON, N.J., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazzy, soulful, and a voice that glides over the instrumentation like butter, New York based Ajada Reigns lends her outstanding vocals to FOTY Record's newest track, "I've Got To Use My Imagination." Talented, and obviously well footed within the industry, Ajada Reigns blesses this track through FOTY (From Old to Young) Records, LLC., a record company operating from Marlton, New Jersey, which will create reproductions of classic music and take fans back down to memory lane. "I've Got To Use My Imagination," originally performed by the remarkable "Gladys Knight and the Pips" is meant to be played at full volume, and promises to get everyone on the dance floor when it is released soon.

Ajada Reigns was born in New York City to a musically inclined family. Her calling within the world of music was planted in her early years while singing in church, later to be nurtured. She shaped her unique singing style with the training she received from the Harlem School of Arts and the Professional Performing Arts High School in New York City, where she learned to sing in four different languages. The three-time winner at the World-Famous Apollo Theater accredits Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, and Beyonce, among her inspirations, as well as a huge range of others that have shaped her development as an artist.

Release Date: 23rd July, 2021

