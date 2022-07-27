Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’057 -0.4%  SPI 14’312 -0.3%  Dow 32’198 1.4%  DAX 13’166 0.5%  Euro 0.9788 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’608 0.9%  Gold 1’735 1.0%  Bitcoin 21’736 6.5%  Dollar 0.9595 -0.4%  Öl 107.5 2.7% 
0 CHF Kommission

Forward Air Aktie [Valor: 947646 / ISIN: US3498531017]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.07.2022 00:20:31

Forward Air Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

Forward Air
98.00 USD 2.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Forward Air (FWRD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $55.4 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $30.7 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Forward Air reported adjusted earnings of $55.4 million or $2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $515.2 million from $420.7 million last year.

Forward Air earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $55.4 Mln. vs. $30.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.04 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q2): $515.2 Mln vs. $420.7 Mln last year.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Forward Air Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten