Forward Air Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Forward Air (FWRD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $55.4 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $30.7 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Forward Air reported adjusted earnings of $55.4 million or $2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $515.2 million from $420.7 million last year.

Forward Air earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $55.4 Mln. vs. $30.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.04 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q2): $515.2 Mln vs. $420.7 Mln last year.