Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’513 1.6%  SPI 15’372 1.4%  Dow 38’894 0.1%  DAX 18’430 1.4%  Euro 0.9775 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’016 1.2%  Gold 2’314 -0.4%  Bitcoin 57’841 1.0%  Dollar 0.9074 0.2%  Öl 83.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379Idorsia36346343Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101
Top News
Ausblick: JENOPTIK präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: United Internet präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Evonik präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Fresenius präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: 1&1 mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Forvia Aktie [Valor: 487591 / ISIN: FR0000121147]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.05.2024 18:30:00

FORVIA: Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

finanzen.net zero Forvia-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Forvia
15.30 EUR 1.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nanterre, 7 May 2024

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of
the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)
__________________

Trading place: Euronext Paris

Compartment: A

ISIN code: FR0000121147

LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85

DateNumber of shares Total number of voting rights (theoretical) (1)
30 APRIL 2024197,089,340224,511,803

(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.

Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes

Attachment