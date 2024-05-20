|
20.05.2024 18:30:00
FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 13 May 2024 to 17 May 2024
Nanterre, 20 May 2024
Share Buyback Transaction Statement
From 13 May 2024 to 17 May 2024
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Transaction date
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquires
|Market (MIC code)
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|13/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 500
|14,95 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|14/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 500
|15,60 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|15/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 500
|16,05 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|16/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 500
|16,26 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|17/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 500
|16,13 €
|XPAR
A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:
https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions
Attachment
- FORVIA - Share Buyback Transactions Statement - Aggregated reporting from 13 May to 17 May 2024 (CP)
Analysen zu Forvia
Analysen zu Forvia
