Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Q1-Portfolio: Das hat sich in George Soros' Depot getan
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Montagmittag im Plus
Handel in New York: S&P 500 legt zu
Forvia Aktie [Valor: 487591 / ISIN: FR0000121147]
20.05.2024 18:30:00

FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 13 May 2024 to 17 May 2024

Forvia
15.97 EUR -3.01%
Nanterre, 20 May 2024

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 13 May 2024 to 17 May 2024
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeTransaction dateIdentifying code of financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiresMarket (MIC code)
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8513/05/2024FR000012114719 50014,95 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8514/05/2024FR000012114719 50015,60 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8515/05/2024FR000012114719 50016,05 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8516/05/2024FR000012114719 50016,26 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8517/05/2024FR000012114719 50016,13 €XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

Attachment


Analysen zu Forvia

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
16.05.23 Forvia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.02.23 Forvia Neutral UBS AG
20.02.23 Forvia Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.01.23 Forvia Neutral UBS AG
20.01.23 Forvia Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Forvia 15.97 -3.01% Forvia

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk fordert Warren Buffett zum Kauf von Tesla-Aktien auf - Was für die Investorenlegende wohl dagegen spricht
Privatanleger verkaufen Bitcoin: JPMorgan sieht deutlichen Gegenwind für grösste Kryptowährung
Swiss-Life-Chefökonom erwartet nur noch eine weitere Zinssenkung der SNB in 2024
Ethereum-Wal sorgt für Furore im Kryptoversum - ETH-Coins von Kryptobörse abgezogen
Franken setzt Schwäche fort: EUR/CHF knapp unter 99 Rappen - die Gründe
Parallelen zu Enron: Tech-Experte Dustin Moskovitz wirft Tesla Betrug vor
Schlechte Aussichten: Vermögensverwalter stuft UBS-Aktie als "Underperfom" ein
NVIDIA, Apple, Tesla & Co.: Insider verkaufen - Jim Cramer rät Anlegern, auch in schwierigen Zeiten standhaft zu bleiben
Milliardär und Investor Kevin O'Leary: Diese Anlagen bilden den "Kern" seines US-Portfolios
Vermögensverwalter teilt KI-Euphorie nicht: Aktien von NVIDIA und Co. völlig überbewertet

