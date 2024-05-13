Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’768 0.1%  SPI 15’710 0.2%  Dow 39’501 0.0%  DAX 18’742 -0.2%  Euro 0.9798 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’079 -0.1%  Gold 2’336 -1.1%  Bitcoin 57’471 3.1%  Dollar 0.9073 0.0%  Öl 83.3 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101Swatch1225515
Top News
Ausblick: Alcon legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Maieffekt: "Sell in May and go away" - auch in diesem Jahr gültig?
Ausblick: ProSiebenSat.1 legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags freundlich
Börse New York: S&P 500 mittags mit positivem Vorzeichen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Forvia Aktie [Valor: 487591 / ISIN: FR0000121147]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.05.2024 18:30:00

FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement From 06 May 2024 to 10 May 2024

finanzen.net zero Forvia-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Forvia
14.72 EUR 0.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nanterre, 13 May 2024

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 06 May 2024 to 10 May 2024
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquires Market (MIC code)
Forvia 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 06/05/2024 FR0000121147 19 500 15,36 € XPAR
FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 07/05/2024 FR0000121147 19 500 15,42 € XPAR
FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 08/05/2024 FR0000121147 19 500 14,91 € XPAR
FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 09/05/2024 FR0000121147 20 000 14,80 € XPAR
FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 10/05/2024 FR0000121147 19 500 14,87 € XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

 

Attachment