FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement From 06 May 2024 to 10 May 2024

Nanterre, 13 May 2024

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 06 May 2024 to 10 May 2024

(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquires Market (MIC code) Forvia 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 06/05/2024 FR0000121147 19 500 15,36 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 07/05/2024 FR0000121147 19 500 15,42 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 08/05/2024 FR0000121147 19 500 14,91 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 09/05/2024 FR0000121147 20 000 14,80 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 10/05/2024 FR0000121147 19 500 14,87 € XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

Attachment