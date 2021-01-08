SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
08.01.2021 14:50:00

Forum Health, LLC adds Healing Arts Center to its growing community of Integrative and Functional Medicine practitioners

FLINT, Mich., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, a nationwide provider of personalized functional and integrative medicine, has acquired Healing Arts Center, a functional medicine practice based in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Forum Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Forum Health LLC)

This multidisciplinary practice is comprised of an experienced team of providers including a physician, board-certified traditional Naturopath, licensed acupuncturist, nutritionist, chiropractor, and massage therapist. The clinic delivers a broad scope of complementary health services designed to encourage well-being and health in a caring and compassionate environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Healing Arts Center team to the Forum Health family. The clinic's patient-focused mission for helping people overcome chronic conditions and lead healthier lives, directly aligns with our philosophy. Healing Arts Center is dedicated to providing the highest level of care possible using Forum Health's holistic and personalized medicine approach," said Forum Health CEO, Phil Hagerman.

With a focus on complementing traditional medicine with alternative health treatments, Healing Arts Center offers a wide variety of services including IV, Chelation and Ozone therapies, acupuncture, reflexology, reiki, craniosacral therapy, massage therapy, hormone testing, allergy elimination, hypnotherapy, and more. They specialize in treating Lyme disease, Parkinson's, dementia, ADD, autism, anxiety, depression, weight loss, allergies, and other specific conditions.

"My team and I are excited to join the growing network of nationwide providers at Forum Health and to offer even more to our existing patients and community," said Dr. Kimberling, founder and lead practitioner of Healing Arts Center.

About Forum Health

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

To learn more, visit our practice location page.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forum-health-llc-adds-healing-arts-center-to-its-growing-community-of-integrative-and-functional-medicine-practitioners-301200316.html

SOURCE Forum Health, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 60.50
1.27 %
Lonza Grp 590.60
1.27 %
Sika 254.40
1.19 %
Novartis 83.00
0.86 %
Geberit 581.60
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 244.80
-0.65 %
Nestle 101.20
-0.90 %
Zurich Insur Gr 384.20
-0.90 %
UBS Group 13.52
-1.13 %
CS Group 12.20
-2.87 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 12% p.a. auf Dufry, Flughafen Zürich - 55% Barriere
08:52
Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
06:48
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starker Aufwärtstrend / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA hält
07.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt weiter und knackt die 40'000-Dollar-Marke
Anleger sollten nach Ansicht von Raiffeisen in der Schweiz investieren
Tesla oder NIO? Dieser Elektro-Pionier könnte 2021 die Nase vorn haben
Dow schliesst in Grün -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX reisst 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün
SNB erzielt 2020 Gewinn von rund 21 Milliarden Franken - SNB-Aktie legt zu
Deutsche Börse: Wirecard wird am 7. Januar letztmals auf XETRA gehandelt - Wirecard-Aktie im freien Fall
Rally der Tesla-Aktie macht Elon Musk zum reichsten Menschen der Welt
CureVac und Bayer wollen Impfstoff-Allianz gründen - CureVac hofft Impfstoff-Freigabe - Aktien schiessen nach oben
So beurteilt Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger die Pandemie und ihre Auswirkungen
Digitalwährungen erstmals mehr als eine Billion US-Dollar wert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI minimal im Plus -- Über 14'000 Punkten: Rekordjagd beim DAX geht weiter -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenausklang mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich weiter grüne Vorzeichen. Der DAX knüpft an seine positive Vortagesentwicklung an. Mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen zeigen sich die größten Börsen in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit