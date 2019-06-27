27.06.2019 19:17:00

Forum Financial Management, LP Named to the 2019 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers

LOMBARD, Ill., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Financial Management, LP has been named to the 2019 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. Forum Financial Management was selected as one of 19 firms in Illinois to appear in the sixth edition of the FT 300 list. Since January, Forum Financial Management has expanded its national presence, now with 31 offices around the country including offices in California, Florida, New York, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Forum Financial Management, LP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Forum Financial Management)

With Forum's consecutive appearance on the FT 300, Jonathan Rogers, Forum Financial Management co-managing partner, said: "Our remarkable growth is a direct result of the incredible group of people we have here at Forum. In my opinion, there is no better place for a DFA-oriented advisor who wants to grow their business."

The FT 300 evaluates firms based on six factors including AUM, asset growth and industry certifications. Forum Financial Management has more than $3.8 billion in collective assets under management (as of March 2019). Forum advisors and key associates collectively hold 101 industry certifications (as of March 2019).

View the Complete List

For more information about Forum Financial Management, visit www.forumfin.com.

Forum Financial Management, LP is registered as an investment advisor. The home office is located at 1900 S. Highland Ave., Suite 100, Lombard, IL 60148. Before making an investment decision, please contact our office at 630.873.8520 to receive a copy of Forum's Advisory Agreement and Form ADV Part 2A, which includes Forum's fee schedule. web: www.forumfin.com

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2019). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

