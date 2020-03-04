FORTUNE Media Introduces Paywall to Website, App, with Three Subscription Tiers

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FORTUNE Media has placed a paywall in front of a portion of the content published on Fortune.com. Longform, in-depth stories will be behind the paywall, as will an on-demand video library, proprietary research, exclusive coverage of FORTUNE's conferences, and exclusive analyses of FORTUNE's franchise lists. The lists, including the FORTUNE 500, Global 500, and World's Most Admired Companies, will live in front of the paywall for free access, along with breaking news, second-day takes, wire syndications, sponsored stories, and other content, as determined by the editorial staff.

Of the shift to FORTUNE's new subscription model, CEO Alan Murray says, "This is another important step on our journey to reinventing FORTUNE for the new century. We're confident in the value of the award-winning journalism we produce, and we are proud to ask our loyal audiences to help support it."

This tiered subscription model is the latest step in FORTUNE's pivot to premium, which was announced in mid-January. The three available subscription tiers are:

Digital Access , which includes all of FORTUNE's journalism online and through the "FORTUNE: Global Business News" app ( $49 /year, or $5 /month)

, which includes all of FORTUNE's journalism online and through the "FORTUNE: Global Business News" app ( /year, or /month) Access Plus+ , which includes all digital access, quarterly Investor Guides, and home delivery of the print magazine with annual subscription ( $99 /year, or $11 /month)

, which includes all digital access, quarterly Investor Guides, and home delivery of the print magazine with annual subscription ( /year, or /month) Premium, which, in addition to everything included in Access Plus+, will include the premium video hub, a monthly conference call, and the premium FORTUNE Analytics newsletter ( $199 annually, or $22 /month)

All current FORTUNE print magazine subscribers will receive a Premium subscription through 2020. For more information, visit www.Fortune.com/subscribe.

FORTUNE drives the conversation about business. With a global perspective, the guiding wisdom of history, and an unflinching eye to the future, we report and reveal the stories that matter today-and that will matter even more tomorrow. With the trusted power to convene and challenge those who are shaping industry, commerce and society around the world, FORTUNE lights the path for global leaders-and gives them the tools to make business better. www.fortune.com

