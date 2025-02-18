Fortuna to release fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 5, 2025; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on March 6, 202

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Fortuna Mining Aktie [Valor: 136147477 / ISIN: CA3499421020]
18.02.2025 11:00:00

Fortuna to release fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 5, 2025; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on March 6, 2025

Fortuna Mining
4.69 CHF -3.97%
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, after the market closes.  

A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Hosting the call will be Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, Luis D. Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer - Latin America, and David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa.

Shareholders, analysts, media and interested investors are invited to listen to the live conference call by logging onto the webcast at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1696/52039 or over the phone by dialing in just prior to the starting time.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time | 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number (Toll Free): +1.888.506.0062
Dial in number (International): +1.973.528.0011
Access code: 830901

Replay number (Toll Free): +1.877.481.4010
Replay number (International): +1.919.882.2331
Replay passcode: 52039

Playback of the earnings call will be available until Thursday, March 20, 2025. Playback of the webcast will be available until Friday, March 6, 2026. In addition, a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the preliminary economic assessment stage Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long- term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube


