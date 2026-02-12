Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’548 0.0%  SPI 18’712 0.2%  Dow 50’121 -0.1%  DAX 25’168 1.3%  Euro 0.9119 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’074 0.6%  Gold 5’065 -0.4%  Bitcoin 52’287 1.2%  Dollar 0.7677 -0.5%  Öl 69.2 -0.6% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Zurich Insurance1107539UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882
12.02.2026 12:50:05

Fortis Q4 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Fortis Inc. (FTS), a Canadian electric and gas utility company, Thursday reported higher earnings for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly earnings increased to $422 million or $0.83 per share from $396 million or $0.79 per share of the previous year, driven to rate base growth across utilities, including growth associated with major capital projects.

Excluding items, earnings rose to $453 million or $0.90 per share from $416 million or $0.83 per share of the prior year.

On average, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Wednesday, FTS shares closed at $54.50, down 0.16% on the New York Stock Exchange.

2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Sandoz
NEU✅ Siemens Energy
weiter im Fokus: Howmet Aerospace

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Dollarama
❌ JP Morgan Chase

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

