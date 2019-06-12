12.06.2019 22:37:00

Fortis Financial, Inc. and Fortis Private Bank Announce the Appointment of Lyne Andrich to the Board of Directors

DENVER, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Financial, Inc., the parent company of Fortis Private Bank, recently announced the appointment of Lyne Andrich to the Board of Directors. 

Ms. Andrich joins the Board of Directors of both Fortis Financial, Inc. and Fortis Private Bank with 29+ years of experience in the Banking industry. She has held various positions at CoBiz Financial, Inc. since 1997, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer prior to its merger with BOK Financial in 2018.  Her strong credentials as an SEC Audit Committee Financial Expert and Certified Public Accountant, coupled with her previous experience in IT/cyber security oversight, regulatory compliance, accounting, finance and other critical functions demonstrates the strong influence that she will have on the future success of the company.

"We are pleased to welcome Lyne Andrich to our Board of Directors during this important stage of our continued growth and evolution as a Private Bank in the Denver, CO and Utah markets," stated Brian Soeldner, Fortis Private Bank Chief Executive Office and Chairman of the Board.  "As a highly respected and seasoned Banking Executive, we look to forward to the expertise that Lyne will bring to our corporate finance, business and strategic planning initiatives."

Ms. Andrich has held previous director positions with CoBiz Bank, CoBiz Insurance Inc. and CoBiz Wealth, LLC. She has also acted as an Advisory Board Member on the Federal Reserve's Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council. Ms. Andrich continues to demonstrate her strong commitment to the Denver community by serving on the Board of Directors at the Denver Zoological Foundation and through her membership in the Colorado Thought Leaders Forum WiseWomen Council and the Women's Forum of Colorado.

About Fortis Private Bank

Fortis Private Bank is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with offices in the Denver and Salt Lake City metropolitan areas.  The bank provides personal and business clients with a full suite loan and deposit products with specialty areas including medical practitioners, attorneys and other professional service firms.  To learn more about Fortis Private Bank, visit www.fortisprivatebank.com.  

Contact:
Brian M. Soeldner
Chief Executive Officer
Fortis Financial, Inc.
bsoeldner@fotispb.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortis-financial-inc-and-fortis-private-bank-announce-the-appointment-of-lyne-andrich-to-the-board-of-directors-300866732.html

SOURCE Fortis Private Bank

