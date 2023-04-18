Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'384 0.6%  SPI 14'930 0.6%  Dow 33'944 -0.1%  DAX 15'898 0.7%  Euro 0.9835 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'402 0.8%  Gold 1'994 -0.1%  Bitcoin 27'236 3.0%  Dollar 0.8982 -0.1%  Öl 84.7 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
J&J-Aktie vorbörslich im Plus: Nach besser als erwarteten Zahlen hebt Johnson & Johnson die Prognose an
TX Group-Aktie verliert: Jessica Peppel-Schulz wird neue Chefin von Tamedia
Neue Forbes-Liste: Diese Menschen gehören 2023 zu den reichsten
GAM-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: GAM-Papiere profitieren von Übernahmespekulationen
Goldman Sachs-Aktie vorbörslich tiefrot: Goldman Sachs verzeichnet deutlichen Gewinnrückgang
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Credit Suisse1213853Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Sika41879292Adecco1213860Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Lonza1384101
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Fortinet Aktie [Valor: 10704017 / ISIN: US34959E1091]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.04.2023 15:00:00

Fortinet Joins the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) to Continue Strengthening U.S. Cybersecurity Resiliency

Fortinet
60.08 CHF -0.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

JCDC will benefit from Fortinet’s in-depth cybersecurity expertise and industry-leading threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer at Fortinet  
"Fortinet is honored to become a member of JCDC to build on our existing collaboration and trusted relationship with the U.S. government to help improve our nation’s cybersecurity. Fortinet has a long track record of supporting mission-critical public-private partnerships and we look forward to collaborating with JCDC and sharing our expertise in cybersecurity, our broad visibility into threat activity, and the actionable threat intelligence we generate. We applaud the work JCDC has accomplished to forge cross sector collaboration since their founding in 2021 and look forward to helping JCDC mature its capabilities and contribute to building the United States’ cyber resiliency.” 

News Summary  
Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has become a member of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), furthering the company’s commitment to strengthening the United States’ security posture and cybersecurity resilience. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in 2021 to bring together public and private entities with the goal to gather, analyze and share actionable information to more proactively protect and defend against cyber threats. These types of collaborative efforts help build systemic resilience by both coordinating incident response and by addressing vulnerabilities and other cyber risks before they are exploited. 

Fortinet will work with JCDC to leverage the company’s more than 20 years of cybersecurity leadership and expertise, including actionable threat research from FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization established in 2005. FortiGuard Labs continuously monitors the worldwide attack surface using mature artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to?neutralize events and issue actionable?updates.  

Fortinet will share this timely and actionable threat intelligence and cyber best practices with the JCDC community to prevent risks and mitigate the greatest cyber threats and vulnerabilities faced by the United States and its international partners. This collaboration further expands Fortinet’s long-standing commitment to cross-industry and cross-sector partnerships with organizations such as Interpol and the World Economic Forum’s?Centre for Cybersecurity?to help combat today’s most pressing cyber challenges and to disrupt cybercrime.?  

About Fortinet 
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs

About the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative?  
Pursuant to new authority from Congress, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time private-public operational collaboration and shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. JCDC combines the visibility, insight, and innovation of the private sector with the capabilities and authorities of the federal cyber ecosystem to collectively drive down cyber risk to the nation at scale. Learn more about JCDC at CISA.gov/JCDC

FTNT-O 

Copyright © 2023 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPlanner, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM and FortiXDR. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. 

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Analyst Contact: 
Stephanie Lira 
Fortinet, Inc. 
408-235-7700 
pr@fortinet.com 
  		Peter Salkowski 
Fortinet, Inc.  
408-331-4595 
psalkowski@fortinet.com 		Brian Greenberg  
Fortinet, Inc. 
408-235-7700 
analystrelations@fortinet.com 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Visa 💳, Novo Nordisk & O`Reilly mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Visa 💳, Novo Nordisk & O`Reilly

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Visa 💳, Novo Nordisk & O`Reilly mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:44 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
12:13 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Roche, Sika
09:14 Stimmung droht wieder zu kippen
08:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Visa 💳, Novo Nordisk & O`Reilly mit François Bloch
08:00 Zinsen bestimmen weiterhin das Marktgeschehen
06:20 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Starker Schlussspurt
17.04.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.04.2023
17.04.23 Börse Aktuell – Berichtssaison hat Überraschungspotenzial
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'824.75 19.44 DRSSMU
Short 12'061.60 13.87 XWSSMU
Short 12'512.56 8.89 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'384.72 18.04.2023 15:20:36
Long 10'901.24 19.28 XTSSMU
Long 10'663.11 13.70 W9SSMU
Long 10'214.60 8.89 5SSMXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Analyst prognostiziert grossen Kurssprung bei Ripple
UBS-Aktie tiefer: US-Behörde erteilt Genehmigung zum Kauf von US-Töchter der CS - Zwei Klagen von CS-Obligationären
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie steigt deutlich: Relief erweitert Patentantrag für RLF-100
Aktien-Stratege: Zinssenkung kommt später als erwartet - was das für den Aktienmarkt bedeutet
Roche-Aktie steigt: Weitere Daten zu Tecentriq plus Avastin veröffentlicht
Äusserst seltener Börsenindikator schlägt an - Setzt sich die Rally fort?
Warten auf frische Impulse von der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag im Plus
Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re gibt am Nachmittag ab
Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re steigt am Mittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit