Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’887 -0.1%  SPI 17’729 -0.1%  Dow 48’458 -0.5%  DAX 24’186 -0.5%  Euro 0.9336 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’721 -0.6%  Gold 4’302 0.5%  Bitcoin 71’868 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7960 0.1%  Öl 61.2 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Interne Kritik bei NVIDIA: Huang fordert offeneren Umgang mit KI
Strategischer Ausblick für 2026: Deutsche Bank bleibt für den S&P 500 zuversichtlich
Trump-Personalie sorgt für Bewegung: Krypto-Markt hofft auf neue Dynamik für Bitcoin
Unzufrieden im Job? Diese Gründe sprechen für einen Wechsel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
15.12.2025 03:29:24

Fortescue To Acquire Remaining Stake In Alta Copper In C$139 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - Fortescue Ltd (FMG.AX) and Alta Copper Corp. (ATCU.TO) have entered into a binding agreement under which Fortescue will acquire the remaining 64 per cent of Alta Copper's issued and outstanding common shares not already owned by the company. The acquisition will be completed through a Canadian Plan of Arrangement.

Under the terms of the transaction, Alta Copper shareholders will receive cash consideration of C$1.40 per share. This represents a premium of 50 per cent to Alta Copper's 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) and implies a total equity value of C$139 million.

The directors of Alta Copper who are entitled to vote have unanimously recommended that shareholders support the transaction. In addition, Alta Copper's directors, officers, and other shareholders holding 12.5 per cent of the company's shares have entered into voting support agreements committing to vote in favour.

Alta Copper is the 100 per cent owner of the Cañariaco Copper Project, located in Northern Peru within an emerging porphyry corridor that hosts several large exploration and development opportunities. The project covers 91 square kilometres of highly prospective tenure and includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit, and the Quebrada Verde prospect.

The Cañariaco Project has a reported mineral resource of 1.1 billion tonnes at 0.42% copper equivalent grade in the Measured and Indicated category, and 0.9 billion tonnes at 0.29% copper equivalent grade in the Inferred category.

The Transaction is targeted to close in the March quarter 2026.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.60% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Redcare Pharmacy
12.12.25 SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
12.12.25 Marktüberblick: Daimler Truck gesucht
12.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Im Ausbruchsmodus?
11.12.25 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
11.12.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11.12.25 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’444.11 19.55 BWCSGU
Short 13’720.10 13.73 S8QBLU
Short 14’226.69 8.90 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’887.48 12.12.2025 17:31:12
Long 12’385.84 19.70 SP2B8U
Long 12’089.04 13.58 SZEBLU
Long 11’587.41 8.93 BO0SVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Solana Kurs Prognose: Zurück auf 100 Dollar
VanEck-Chef skeptisch: Kann der Bitcoin angesichts von Quantencomputer-Risiken bestehen?
Aktien von Stadler Rail und Siemens in Blick: SBB-Chef nimmt Stellung Vergabe von Milliardenauftrag
Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der DAX am Nachmittag
Unglaublich: Bitcoin soll um weitere 20 % fallen – schon in wenigen Tagen!
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
DAX 40-Titel Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Rheinmetall von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren

Top-Rankings

Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bildquelle: https://images.finanzen.net/mediacenter/unsortiert/smi-EDDY-79x79-maksim-kabakou-shutterstock.jpg
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bildquelle: https://images.finanzen.net/mediacenter/unsortiert/dax-EDDY-79x79-maksim-kabakou-shutterstock.jpg
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Bildquelle: https://images.finanzen.net/mediacenter/unsortiert/krypto-wit-olszewski-79-7451.jpg
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:04 ROUNDUP: Selenskyj verlässt Kanzleramt nach Gesprächen mit US-Delegation
21:49 Selenskyj verlässt Kanzleramt nach Gesprächen mit US-Delegation
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:17 Dobrindt: Deutschland nimmt Oppositionelle aus Belarus auf
19:41 GNW-News: Robex reicht Nachtrag zum Informationsrundschreiben im Zusammenhang mit der Änderung des Arrangement Agreement mit Predictive Discovery ein
19:24 Ökonomen kritisieren Abkehr vom Verbrenner-Aus scharf
18:17 Insolvenzverwalter: Derzeit keine Interessenten für Starcar
18:02 ROUNDUP/USA-Trip: AfD plant Republikaner-Einladung nach Berlin
19:08 BVB-Aktie: Remis im Breisgau - Höler-Traumtor verhindert Sieg
17:37 Nobelpreisträgerin nennt Trump 'Champion der Freiheit'