07.09.2022 00:58:00

Fortera Corporation announces new Chief Manufacturing Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortera announces the appointment of Keith Krugh as Chief Manufacturing Officer.
The addition of a senior leader from the cement industry to the Fortera team will hone strategy and promote the various value streams present in the portfolio of CO2 reduction solutions available from Fortera.  

info@forterausa.com

"The time is now for bold, decisive action coupled with cost-effective solutions,"
- Keith Krugh.

"The offering of CO2 reduction solutions related to the Fortera process are myriad and often site specific. Putting a Chief Manufacturing Officer in place with Keith's background, will ensure we provide the greatest value for our construction materials partners given each site's available resources and installations," said Dr. Ryan Gilliam, CEO and Co-Founder of Fortera.

Fortera has developed a new process to capture cement kiln emissions and convert them into a cementitious product. The technology is a plant upgrade that offers economic savings compared to Portland cement, while reducing CO₂ emissions by over 60% for every ton of material produced.

"The reality is that we must move quickly to reduce our industry's CO2 footprint, while at the same time focusing on cost-effective strategies that will be tailor-made to each location," said Keith Krugh, Fortera's New Chief Manufacturing Officer. Prior to Fortera, Keith spent his career as Manufacturing General Manager of numerous facilities for Heidelberg Cement and Holcim with over 25 years of experience with markets in the United States and Mexico. Keith specializes in product development, new technologies, and optimizing plant equipment and operations. As a manufacturing leader in numerous locations, he became a leader in cost-effective operations and implementing region specific strategic initiatives.   

About Fortera:

Fortera is a materials technology company developing low-carbon cement using a proprietary process inspired by nature. Fortera's cement is less expensive to manufacture than traditional cement, reduces CO2 emissions by 60% per ton, and meets existing global industry performance criteria.

Fortera is backed by leading cleantech investors and guided by veterans of the global cement industry. Helping cement producers and consumers achieve their decarbonization goals, the company is quickly becoming one of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing materials science companies. Fortera's first manufacturing plant is nearing completion and will fulfill product sales in early 2023.
For more information, visit forterausa.com

Contact: Fortera Corporation info@forterausa.com

Fortera's new Chief Manufacturing Officer, Keith Krugh, formerly a senior manufacturing leader with Heidelberg Cement Group and Holcim

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortera-corporation-announces-new-chief-manufacturing-officer-301618726.html

SOURCE Fortera Corporation

