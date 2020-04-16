+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
16.04.2020 01:00:00

Fortem Technologies Announces Shipment of New DroneHunter F700 - World's Only Radar-Based Autonomous Interceptor Drone For Tracking and Stopping Dangerous Drones

New interchangeable countermeasure system can be customized on the fly for varied interdiction scenarios

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies, Inc., a market leader of counter-drone security and defense solutions, announced today the shipment of the new AI-enabled F700 DroneHunter. In a world where jamming drones and drone swarms from the ground is no longer effective, the F700 stands alone as a safe, effective deterrent against the rising number of careless and criminal drones.

The ultimate advancements of the F700 are its new flexible undercarriage, which offers interchangeable counter measures for single, multiple or swarm-based threats and its new lightweight carbon fiber frame, enabling greater athleticism and speed. The F700 can carry multiple types of anti-drone countermeasures and deploy them in real-time, based on the dynamic threat that is detected miles beyond the protected area. The undercarriage features pogo pins and payload snaps that are integrated with AI-enabled firing and flight software.

The F700 offers significant payload capacity to handle situations over civilians where zero collateral damage is a requirement. AI decisions are now made in real-time to select the appropriate effectors for the detected threat. Complex algorithms for flying in urban areas are now supported. Heavier drones are tethered or parachuted with controlled descent into predetermined safe zones. The F700 is equipped with ground and airborne networked radar and corresponding optics giving our users total situational awareness and autonomous precision. F700 is custom designed and manufactured in the USA.

"We have advanced the DroneHunter F700 so that it can deliver any ordinance necessary to stop drones and to protect stadiums, refineries, campuses and entire metro regions," said Fortem Technologies CEO, Timothy Bean. "It is the premiere AI-enabled interceptor drone in the world."

Fortem is developing several DroneHunter mitigation types including directed energy.

About Fortem Technologies
Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security and defense. Through an advanced ecosystem of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors, protects and defends the world's venues, infrastructures, cities and regions from dangerous or malicious drone threats. The same ecosystem is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, Signia Venture Partners, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company and others. For more information go to fortemtech.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Jen Colton
VP Public Relations and Government Relations
Jen.Colton@fortemtech.com 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153565/Fortem_Technologies_F700_DroneHunter.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508709/Fortem_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fortem Technologies, Inc.

