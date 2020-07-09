09.07.2020 00:30:00

Fort Worth Auto Show Canceled Amid COVID-19 Public Health Concerns

IRVING, Texas, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Due to the evolving COVID-19 health crisis, the North Texas Automobile Dealers has cancelled the 2020 Fort Worth Auto Show with plans to return in November of 2021.

Jim Hardick, Chairman of the North Texas Automobile Dealers said "Mitigating the spread of COVID-19 continues to be our highest priority. After extensive communication with our many partners, including manufacturers, national touring partners, state and local officials, as well as experts within the medical field, we feel that cancelling the Fort Worth Auto Show is the correct course of action."

Brent Franks, President of the North Texas Automobile Dealers, said that although the Auto Show will not take place in 2020, consumers can still get an up-close and personal experience with the automotive manufacturer's newest models by visiting a local NTXAD dealership. "During this difficult time, our NTXAD members have taken the steps necessary to meet or exceed CDC Guidelines at their new vehicle dealerships. This allows Texans to shop, compare and drive their next car, truck or SUV in a safe environment."

For more information please contact Brent Franks at 214.647.0531 or visit http://www.NTXAD.com.

 

SOURCE North Texas Automobile Dealers

