Fort Orange Press Invests $4.5 Million to Expand Vote-by-Mail Print and Direct Mail Services

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Orange Press purchased three high-tech, intelligent inserters and a high-speed overprint printing press from W+D North America Inc. W+D specializes in highly-efficient integrated mail and print technology systems for the election industry. Fort Orange Press has invested $4.5 million in state-of-the-art equipment to bolster its vote-by-mail print and direct mail capabilities and capacity. The expenditure allows Fort Orange Press to increase capacity threefold and expand its footprint beyond the Northeast to other East Coast and Southern states.

The W+D BB820 inserter is considered one of the most sophisticated intelligent inserters made. It features patented 2D security code technology within a closed-loop security crosscheck to assure the accuracy of every mail piece. The BB820 inserters are rated for 20,000 inserts per hour which will support the demanding requirements of vote-by-mail ballot printing and mailing. The W+D BB700 S2 is a multi-format, flexible envelope inserting system that offers an output of up to 16,000 envelopes per hour regardless of the envelope format. The combination of these three inserters will allow Fort Orange Press to produce nearly 60,000 vote-by-mail packages per hour, with total accuracy and security. 

In addition to the W+D inserters, Fort Orange Press has purchased a W+D Halm SuperJet – this enables Fort Orange Press to provide faster turnaround times for custom printed envelopes including oath, reply and outer envelopes used in vote-by-mail election solutions.

To round out its printing capabilities for vote-by-mail needs, Fort Orange Press has also added a new Canon Océ ColorStream 3700 to its facility. Considered the most reliable digital inkjet web press in the industry. The addition of these presses, in combination with existing digital and offset print production presses, allows Fort Orange Press the capability to produce in excess of one million ballots in an eight-hour shift.

Robert F. Wiko, President of Fort Orange Press commented, "Fort Orange Press has been a trusted election partner since 1905. In anticipation of increased vote-by-mail initiatives, we have invested millions in top-of-the-line technology (and personnel) in order to ramp up production capacity. This investment in new equipment and staff allows us to not only service existing boards of elections but expand our footprint and offer our services to any state in need of a print and mail partner for vote-by-mail initiatives."

Michael Ring, President of W+D North America, notes "There is no equal to our inserters' patented ballot and mail intelligence technology; they were designed to efficiently handle vote-by-mail ballots as well as 1:1 direct mail. This exclusive technology enables the highest net throughput and accuracy. With these systems in place, Fort Orange Press is poised to handle the increased capacity for the 2020 general election vote-by-mail initiatives. We are thrilled to be a partner with Fort Orange Press."

Contacts:

Robert F. Witko, President & CEO, Fort Orange Press
Office: 518-489-3233 or Mobile: 518-281-2453 or Email: rwiko@fortorangepress.com

Suzanne Anslow Gunther
Mobile: 518-275-8763 or Email: sgunther@clevershove.com

