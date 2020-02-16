16.02.2020 17:00:00

Fort McKay Group of Companies continues to expand with acquisition of Birch Mountain Enterprises

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, Feb. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - One of the leading companies in oilfield construction and services is expanding with a new partnership that brings added benefit to clients and the community. The Fort McKay Group of Companies LP (FMGOC) is pleased to announce it has become a majority owner of Birch Mountain Enterprises. This new partnership positions the Fort McKay Group of Companies as a "Tier One" supplier in oilfield construction and services.

Birch Mountain Enterprises is Northern Alberta's leader in fluid handling services. With more than 250 units and 330 employees, the company operates the largest privately-owned fleet in the Fort McMurray region.

"This is an important step in the growth of the Fort McKay Group of Companies," said Sami Saad, CEO. "With our new agreement with Birch Mountain Enterprises, we will offer expanded services in the oil and gas industry, become more competitive and offer increased benefits to  our clients and the community."

The company will continue to operate as Birch Mountain Enterprises Limited Partnership, effective March 1, 2020.

"We are working to ensure this is a seamless transition," added Saad. "There will be no changes to operations, and we look forward to continuing to provide quality services to our existing clients while attracting new business opportunities with our expanded capacity."

Fully owned by the Fort McKay First Nation Band, FMGOC began in 1986 with six employees and a single janitorial contract. Since then, the group has aggressively taken advantage of its close proximity to the oil sands to establish a selection of innovative companies that provide both revenue and opportunity to their local community. With a strong commitment and priority focus on quality, cost, and safety, FMGOC has grown into a multi-million-dollar oilfield construction and services company, with approximately 1450 employees and offices located in Edmonton and the Fort McKay Industrial Park. Profits made by Fort McKay Group of Companies go back into the community of Fort McKay to support community centres such as the Heath Care Centre, Youth Centre, Radio Station, and the brand new, state of the art Riverside/Sonisipihk/Des k'e gah Care Facility.

SOURCE Fort McKay Group of Companies

