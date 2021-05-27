Forsta Announces 2021 ACE Awards Winners

NEW YORK, LONDON and OSLO, Norway, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsta, the leading global solutions provider of Customer Experience and Research Technology, today announced the winners of the 2021 Achievement in Customer Excellence (ACE) Awards. The company – recently formed from a merger of two of the world's leading Experience and Research Technology companies, Confirmit and FocusVision – inherited the annual awards program historically hosted by Confirmit.

Now in its 16th year, the annual ACE Awards program recognizes clients who demonstrate outstanding customer and employee experience best practices and as a result, deliver true value to their organization. With a competitive applicant pool, this year's winners span industries and hail from countries around the world, including Australia, Canada, Europe, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

A select number of winners were awarded the prestigious Judges' Choice Award, recognizing exceptional results. Notably, all winners utilized Confirmit's, and now Forsta's, solutions to understand their customers, gather insights, and drive action to deliver business results.

Winners' results include:

26,000 more customers YoY because of faster more focused improvements

152% cross-border digital transaction growth YoY and healthy customer retention rates

131% increase in app downloads and returning customers nearly doubling in 2020

90% retention rate, strong response rates and increased customer satisfaction

Gaining the highest number of new customers ever, selling record numbers of new products and delivering the best customer retention rate/lowest churn in their history

Increased revenue margins, increased NPS ® scores, as well as freeing up thousands of customer delivery and support hours.*

Winning organizations include:

Voice of the Customer

o Judges' Choice winners: CUA (soon to be operating as Great Southern Bank in Australia ), HKA, If P&C Insurance AS, Just Group

o Standard winners: Amadeus, ANSYS, Inc., B2B International with Brenntag, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cognita Schools, Cromwell, Empire Today, Erie Insurance, Grodan, PennyMac, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, Quest Software, Inc., Western & Southern Financial Group

o Judges' Choice winner: Erie Insurance

o Standard winners: E2E Research, MoneyGram, Selective Insurance

o Judges' Choice winner: Philadelphia Insurance Companies

o Standard winners: B2B International with Brenntag, Cognita Schools, Cromwell

o Judges' Choice winners: Amadeus, W5 with Jameson

o Standard winners: Cognita Schools, Fifth Dimension, Giraffe Insights, Holden Data, MD Analytics, PennyMac, Visma

o Judges' Choice winners: Catalent Pharma Solutions, Cromwell

o Standard winners: Amadeus, B2B International with Brenntag, MoneyGram

o Judges' Choice winner: DecisionWise

o Standard winners: Erie Insurance, Holden Data, King County, Philadelphia Insurance Companies

"We are extremely proud to partner with world-class companies who are committed to truly understanding their customers and employees," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Forsta. "Our ACE Awards winners prove how integral customer and employee experience are to overall business success. We're honored to celebrate the people, the teams and the companies that continually strive for CX excellence and look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve as they drive their organization forward."

*Net Promoter, NPS, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered U.S. trademarks, and Net Promoter Score and Net Promoter System are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc. and Fred Reichheld.

About the ACE Awards

The ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Awards program was established in 2005 to recognize outstanding achievement in customer excellence. Receiving an ACE Award is a distinct honor that demonstrates both rigorous application of customer experience processes and outstanding performance as measured by those processes. All Confirmit or Dapresy customers are eligible for ACE Awards for their company, business units, or segments of a business. To be eligible for a 2021 ACE Award, organizations must have conducted one or more Voice of the Customer surveys between January 1 and December 31, 2020. Qualifying performance is determined by a combination of customer satisfaction mean scores and top-box rating percentages maintained during at least a 6-month period during the eligibility period. For more information on awards criteria, visit www.confirmit.com/ace-awards.

About Confirmit, a Forsta Brand

Confirmit's solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviors so you're always one step ahead.

