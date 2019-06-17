17.06.2019 05:31:00

Forsaken World, the magic world made in China, unveiled today at E3 trade show

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsaken World, independently developed by Perfect World Game which shows a real magic world, made its first debut in the American International Electronic Entertainment Exhibition (E3) on June 11, 2019.

E3 is the world's largest and most well-known interactive entertainment exhibition. Since 1995, it has become a leading electronic entertainment event, known as "the Oscars of the video game industry". Because of the far-reaching effects, E3 also has become a new carrier and spreader of culture and attracts the attention of well-known manufactures and players from all over the world.

In this exhibition, as the representative of the domestic cultural creation, Forsaken World attracted a lot of attention. A large number of players gathered at the booth and experienced the magic world through demo and CG. With the high-quality graphics, the castles, plants, sculptures, badges and even the glyphs and embroidery on the clocks are all elegant and delicate. A variety of cultural stories such as a festival legend and poetry were derived from the multiple world structure. With the cultural accumulation of five thousand years of Chinese history, the "magic world made in China" has been shaped.

The electronic game, called the 'ninth art', is a carrier of cultural heritage as well as the medium of cultural communication. It is also an inseparable part of the digital media industry in China. At the present, it is necessary for us to promote the development of cultural innovation with the spirit of reform and innovation to build a culturally strong country. Especially in the new era, cultural creation is the cornerstone of the powerful vitality and cohesion of Chinese spirit as well as the source of innovation.

Forsaken World promotes the integration of different art forms. Based on the magic world itself, it absorbed the essence of the word art. Players can feel the cultural fusion through the soundtracks changing with the scene, the glyphs on the armor and realistic art compromising eastern and western cultures.

With the blueprint of "cultivating internal strength" and "going out", Forsaken World was born in the collision of legend and reality, tradition and trend. It is an important step for Perfect World as a cultural enterprise to spread culture as well as to shoulder the responsibility to build a cultural power.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forsaken-world-the-magic-world-made-in-china-unveiled-today-at-e3-trade-show-300869239.html

SOURCE Perfect Word Game

