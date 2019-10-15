+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
15.10.2019 18:57:00

Forrester Research To Broadcast Its 2019 Third-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) will broadcast its third-quarter earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

The call will be available at forrester.com. Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may preregister for the call at https://forr.com/32k7wdU.

Instructions are provided to ensure that the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these programs at no charge. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on Forrester's website.

About Forrester Research

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, analytics, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, learning offerings, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations. For more information, visit forrester.com.

Russell Sweeney 
Investor Relations 
Forrester Research, Inc. 
+1 617-613-6350 
investor@forrester.com 

© 2019, Forrester Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Forrester is a registered trademark of Forrester Research, Inc.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forrester-research-to-broadcast-its-2019-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-300938919.html

SOURCE Forrester

