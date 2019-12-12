Forrester Continues To Expand Its Certification Portfolio; Introduces New SiriusDecisions B2B Marketing Certification Program

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester announced the launch of its new SiriusDecisions B2B Marketing Certification program. The program is an eight-week, facilitated online course for B2B marketers that will elevate their proficiency in marketing best practices and lay the foundation for best-in-class marketing strategies that are aligned to the organization's goals. The new certification expands on Forrester's suite of training and certification offerings that include CX Certification and Zero Trust Certification programs.

Forrester's SiriusDecisions certification solutions are the only research-informed training offerings made by marketing experts for B2B professionals in marketing, sales, and product functions. The solutions are built on years of industry research, case studies, and a state-of-the-art design specific to how adults learn best. The B2B Marketing Certification program is based on SiriusDecisions research that has been evaluated through a rigorous methodology built on fact-based insights from the field and comprehensive, collaborative analysis from analysts.

"Customers and the business expect more from B2B marketers than ever before," according to Erin Streeter, VP of training and certification at Forrester. "This certification program is built to quickly align teams around proven methodologies and frameworks for execution. The SiriusDecisions B2B Marketing Certification program will help not only individual practitioners who want to strengthen their core marketing skills but also entire teams who will be able to establish a common language and knowledge base."

Delivered via a modern digital learning platform and customized to align learning content to companies' strategic vision and desired outcomes, the SiriusDecisions B2B Marketing Certification program is designed to help marketing teams and their individual members develop the requisite skills to drive growth and be successful in their role. By collaborating to complete hands-on application exercises and projects in teams, participants surface important questions and engage in meaningful work that advances their B2B knowledge as they progress through the course.

