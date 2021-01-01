SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 26’567 3.3%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
01.01.2021 13:00:00

FormFree Announces Rebrand, New Website Aligned with Mission to Expand Financial Inclusivity

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FormFree® today launched a new visual identity designed to reflect its mission of empowering consumers and lenders with a transparent view of borrower financial DNA. In tandem with the brand launch, FormFree unveiled a new website that speaks to both consumer and lender audiences about how its AccountChek® and Passport™ solutions enable better financial decisions.

FormFree's patented technology verifies and analyzes borrower financial DNA — direct-source asset, income, employment, identity and public records data — to provide a more accurate and holistic picture of a borrower's ability to pay (ATP) than traditional credit scoring alone.

"FormFree is ushering in a new era for lending, turning the current lender-driven verification model on its head and empowering consumers with transparency into and control over their financial DNA," said Sarah Crossley, director of marketing at FormFree. "With our visual rebrand and new website, we are able to tell the story of how greater insight into consumer financial DNA opens the door to improved credit decisioning and a more financially inclusive U.S. economy."

FormFree was founded in 2008 by former Wall Street executive Brent Chandler. The company's pioneering work in bringing direct-source data analytics to the U.S. mortgage market has earned it six appearances on the HousingWire Tech100 list of the housing economy's most innovative companies, among other accolades. FormFree's AccountChek and Passport solutions are used by thousands of lenders and millions of consumers each year.

To see FormFree's new brand in action, visit https://www.formfree.com.

About FormFree:

FormFree is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek and Passport are building a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by encouraging lenders to view borrower ability to pay (ATP) more holistically. To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing over a trillion dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, reduces origination timelines by up to 20 days and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

Twitter: @RealFormFree #mortgageindustry #fintech #branding #financialinclusion

*LOGO link for Media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-0926s2p-formfree-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/formfree-announces-rebrand-new-website-aligned-with-mission-to-expand-financial-inclusivity-301199451.html

SOURCE FormFree

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt erstmals über Marke von 29'000 Dollar
Goldpreis: Das sind die Analysten-Schätzungen für 2021
Swisscom-Präsident stellt Mehrheitsbeteiligung des Bundes infrage
SNB hat im dritten Quartal Devisen im Gegenwert von 11,0 Milliarden erworben
Vom Wall-Street-Liebling zum gefallenen Börsenstar: Das Auf und Ab von Tesla-Konkurrent Nikola
Kursplus von 26'800 Prozent: So profitiert die Relief Therapeutics-Aktie vom Corona-Medikament RLF-100
JPMorgan-Analysten sehen starkes Börsenjahr 2021 voraus
4. Quartal 2020: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Nach Airbnb- und DoorDash-IPOs: Goldman-CEO besorgt angesichts euphorischer Privatanleger
Pfizer/BioNTech-Aktien fester: Beschwerde bei Bundesverwaltungsgericht nach Impfstoff-Zulassung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit