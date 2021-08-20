Former Veolia North America CEO to Chair New WaterSurplus Executive Advisory Board

LOVES PARK, Ill., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WaterSurplus announced that Dr. Terry Mah has been named the Chairperson of its new Executive Advisory Board (EAB). Terry will work with John Barelli, President of WaterSurplus, to select up to three additional advisors.

The EAB was established to leverage the expertise of respected water treatment industry leaders to focus and accelerate the deployment and commercialization of revolutionary products and services such as ImpactRO and the NanoStack membrane coating. Once the members of the board have acquired an understanding of WaterSurplus and its recent innovations, the board will be tasked with applying their expertise to generate a recommended course of action to bring those innovations to market, including specific strategies and tactics.

With more than 25 years of experience as a leader in the global water and environmental services industries, Dr. Mah brings an unmatched level of expertise to the organization. His unique perspective will help shape the implementation of WaterSurplus' long-term strategic vision.

After receiving his Ph.D. in Environmental Engineering from the University of British Columbia, Mah spent much of his career in leadership at Veolia, including as CEO and President of Veolia North America and COO of Veolia Water Technologies' Global Division. Since then, Terry founded the Malabar Group and co-founded Thales Water Advisors, which are both focused on creating growth and value in resource management. As an example, Terry was an Advisor to Desalitech, Inc. whose technology disrupted the water industry and was recognized by Global Water Intelligence as having achieved the second-best exit valuation of the previous decade.

WaterSurplus delivers sustainable water treatment solutions across industries and around the world. This includes engineering and design, custom turn-key equipment solutions, certified NSF/ANSI 61 media filtration systems, a diverse rental fleet, and additional services such as plant optimization and membrane cleaning. WaterSurplus created and still operates the leading global marketplace for buyers and sellers to create value by repurposing surplus water treatment equipment. For more information, please visit: watersurplus.com

Media Contact

Sam Wyant

Marketing Manager

sam@watersurplus.com

Direct: +1.815.240.3725

Related Images

dr-terry-mah.png

Dr. Terry Mah

Dr. Terry Mah

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-veolia-north-america-ceo-to-chair-new-watersurplus-executive-advisory-board-301359819.html

SOURCE WaterSurplus