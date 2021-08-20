SMI 12’416 0.1%  SPI 15’918 0.2%  Dow 35’084 0.5%  DAX 15’808 0.3%  Euro 1.0733 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’148 0.6%  Gold 1’782 0.2%  Bitcoin 44’394 3.5%  Dollar 0.9178 -0.1%  Öl 65.2 -2.1% 
20.08.2021 20:35:00

Former Veolia North America CEO to Chair New WaterSurplus Executive Advisory Board

LOVES PARK, Ill., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WaterSurplus announced that Dr. Terry Mah has been named the Chairperson of its new Executive Advisory Board (EAB). Terry will work with John Barelli, President of WaterSurplus, to select up to three additional advisors.

The EAB was established to leverage the expertise of respected water treatment industry leaders to focus and accelerate the deployment and commercialization of revolutionary products and services such as ImpactRO and the NanoStack membrane coating. Once the members of the board have acquired an understanding of WaterSurplus and its recent innovations, the board will be tasked with applying their expertise to generate a recommended course of action to bring those innovations to market, including specific strategies and tactics.

With more than 25 years of experience as a leader in the global water and environmental services industries, Dr. Mah brings an unmatched level of expertise to the organization. His unique perspective will help shape the implementation of WaterSurplus' long-term strategic vision.

After receiving his Ph.D. in Environmental Engineering from the University of British Columbia, Mah spent much of his career in leadership at Veolia, including as CEO and President of Veolia North America and COO of Veolia Water Technologies' Global Division. Since then, Terry founded the Malabar Group and co-founded Thales Water Advisors, which are both focused on creating growth and value in resource management. As an example, Terry was an Advisor to Desalitech, Inc. whose technology disrupted the water industry and was recognized by Global Water Intelligence as having achieved the second-best exit valuation of the previous decade.

WaterSurplus delivers sustainable water treatment solutions across industries and around the world. This includes engineering and design, custom turn-key equipment solutions, certified NSF/ANSI 61 media filtration systems, a diverse rental fleet, and additional services such as plant optimization and membrane cleaning. WaterSurplus created and still operates the leading global marketplace for buyers and sellers to create value by repurposing surplus water treatment equipment. For more information, please visit: watersurplus.com

Media Contact
Sam Wyant
Marketing Manager
sam@watersurplus.com
Direct: +1.815.240.3725

Related Images
dr-terry-mah.png
Dr. Terry Mah
Dr. Terry Mah

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-veolia-north-america-ceo-to-chair-new-watersurplus-executive-advisory-board-301359819.html

SOURCE WaterSurplus

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.

Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13:21 SMI-Rekordfahrt vorerst beendet
13:20 Essenslieferdienst Deliveroo reduziert Verluste – Aktie am Rekordhoch
06:09 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bullishe Tageskerze / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend intakt
19.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 98.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XAU/USD
19.08.21 Vontobel: Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
19.08.21 Marktüberblick: MDAX setzt Rekord-Rally fort
19.08.21 Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Wachstum: Zur Rose schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie belastet
Dow schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Minus
NEL-Aktie fällt: NEL ASA trotz starker Umsatzentwicklung mit operativem Verlust
Alcon-Aktie springt hoch: Alcon knackt Umsatz von zwei Milliarden Dollar
Weg zur 100'000-Dollar-Marke? Krypto-Experte Tom Lee geht von BTC-Boom aus
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Swatch- und Richemont-Aktien im Sinkflug: Uhrenexporte steigen im Juli - Swatch-Chef optimistisch
Moderna-Aktie gibt ab: Moderna prüft zwei Optionen für einen Auffrischungs-Impfstoff
Nach Impfstoff-Erfolg: Analyst erklärt Moderna zum "Tesla der Biotech-Branche"
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit