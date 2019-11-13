Former United States Congressman Dan Donovan Joins K2 Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Intelligence, an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm, today announced that Daniel M. Donovan, Jr. has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Donovan brings more than 30 years of public service experience working with high-level government officials on the federal, state, and city level.

"We are delighted that former Congressman Dan Donovan has joined K2 Intelligence. As Staten Island's top elected official, Dan helped to pass laws with significant impact, such as the 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, The Fentanyl Control Act, and FEMA reform bill. We are looking forward to experiencing what Dan is known for—his tenacious, results-driven style," said Jeremy Kroll, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of K2 Intelligence.

Mr. Donovan has amassed a distinguished record of achievements, including service as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives; as a District Attorney for Richmond County, New York; and as Deputy Bureau Chief for the New York County District Attorney's Office.

As Representative for the 11th Congressional District of the State of New York (2015–2019), he was appointed to the Homeland Security Committee, where he served as chairman of the Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Communication Subcommittee and was a member of the Cyber Security and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee. He was also appointed to the Foreign Affairs Committee, where he served as a member of the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee and the Africa, Global Health, Human Rights, and International Organizations Subcommittee.

As District Attorney for Richmond County, Staten Island, New York, he served as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer and presided over 125 prosecutors, administrative staff, and NYPD detective squad. In this role he was responsible for the prosecution of more than 12,000 criminal cases per year. He also represented Staten Island as Deputy Borough President and as Chief of Staff for the Office of the Staten Island Borough President, where he oversaw public safety, education, transportation, healthcare, environmental, and city planning matters.

About K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network (FIN)

K2 Intelligence is an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, who is credited with originating the modern corporate investigations industry. Redefining 21st-century corporate intelligence, the firm combines subject-matter expertise with cutting-edge technology, bringing to bear the industry's best multidisciplinary teams to solve its clients' most difficult problems.

With offices in New York, London, Washington, DC, Madrid, Geneva, Los Angeles, and Chicago, K2 Intelligence advises governments, companies, boards, and individuals in business areas including investigations and disputes, regulatory compliance, cyber defense, construction and real estate, strategic risk and security, and private client services. With the addition of Financial Integrity Network (FIN) in 2019, the firm assists financial institutions, sectoral clients, and governments with strategic advisory, policy, controls, and training to protect against the full range of illicit financing threats.

