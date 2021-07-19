Former U.S. Diplomat Meghann Curtis Joins Weber Shandwick's Public Affairs Powerhouse Powell Tate

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Tate, the leading specialty public affairs unit of Weber Shandwick, today announced the appointment of Meghann Curtis as senior vice president, Public Affairs and Social Impact. Curtis brings an impressive background at the intersection of public affairs and communications, including work for TIME'S UP and multiple senior executive roles at the U.S. Department of State. Most recently, Curtis served as Chief Operating Officer for the Leadership Now Project, a network of business and thought leaders taking action to strengthen American democracy.

"Meghann brings a depth of cross-sector experience on some of the most pressing policy and social issues of this moment, from the role of the private sector in revitalizing democracy to the urgency of leadership on sustainability and gender equity," said Paul Massey, President of Powell Tate, the specialty public affairs unit of Weber Shandwick and Global Lead for Social Impact, Weber Shandwick. "A proven master navigator of the complex, Meghann will undoubtedly be a catalyst for data-driven communications solutions that help our clients lead in a time of continued uncertainty and transformation."

Based in Washington, D.C., Curtis' role will focus on senior counsel for clients on a range of corporate reputation, public affairs and social issues briefs.

"Weber Shandwick is on the cutting-edge of solutions that help clarify and bring value to a range of pressing business and societal challenges," Curtis said. "I'm excited to lend my experience across start-ups, private companies, non-profits, and government agencies to clients navigating decisions that intersect with stakeholder capitalism, foreign policy and public affairs."

In addition to her work at the Leadership Now Project, Curtis has worked as a consultant for TIME'S UP, where she helped build the Care Economy Business Council composed of leading U.S. companies to address the caregiving crisis and corresponding "Shecession." Prior to Leadership Now, she served as an Executive Vice President for International Exchange Programs at the Council on International Education Exchange. Earlier in her career, Curtis served as Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at the US Department of State. She is a recipient of the Woodrow Wilson Brewer Fellowship to Unite America, a Founding Member of Chief, a board member for Live It Learn It and a former term member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Curtis received her Master in Public Affairs from Princeton University and earned her B.A. from Vassar College.

###

ABOUT US

Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Agency A-List in 2020 and Best Places to Work in 2019. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRovoke's Global Agency of the Decade in 2020 and PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The firm has earned more than 135 Lions at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com

Powell Tate

Powell Tate is the globally-recognized, premiere, DC-based public affairs unit of the Weber Shandwick network. Built for change, we are nimble, data-driven and led by people who understand fast-changing politics, complex policy debates, emerging cultural trends, the role of third party stakeholders and digital transformation. We know the motivations that spark movements. The issues that matter most - privacy, environment, sustainability, automation, food safety and healthcare. In short: What to embrace. What to avoid. What you didn't see coming. We solve complex business, policy and social issues. We mitigate risk and build reputation. We shape opinions and build support for issues that matter. For more information visit www.powelltate.com.

Contact: Jill Tannenbaum

Company: Weber Shandwick

Phone: 212-546-7815

Email: jtannenbaum@webershandwick.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-us-diplomat-meghann-curtis-joins-weber-shandwicks-public-affairs-powerhouse-powell-tate-301336777.html

SOURCE Weber Shandwick