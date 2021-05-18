SMI 11’137 0.0%  SPI 14’337 0.3%  Dow 34’328 -0.2%  DAX 15’391 0.0%  Euro 1.0959 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’007 0.0%  Gold 1’870 0.3%  Bitcoin 39’198 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8975 -0.6%  Öl 69.4 -0.3% 

Former NFL Pro Turned Luxury Real Estate Agent Morgan Trent Announces Trent Luxury, A New Team of Agents at Aaron Kirman Group

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Trent, former NFL cornerback turned luxury residential real estate agent, announced today Trent Luxury, a new team of agents at Aaron Kirman Group at the tech-leading real estate company, Compass. Trent, who is based in Aaron Kirman Group's Beverly Hills headquarters and specializes in the luxury market in Los Angeles and Orange County, has sold over $175 million since starting his real estate career in 2018, and sold over $70 million in 2020 alone. He and his team of seven have already closed $30 million in sales to date in 2021, including this prime Brentwood Park estate for $16,525,000 and a private off-market deal in Beverly Hills for $8,000,000.

Morgan Trent

"In some way or another, I've been a part of a team my whole life," said Trent. "It's great to take the leadership skills that I have learned on the field for many years and translate that into sales. Trent Luxury works similarly to that of football teams –– everyone works together to help the company perform its best. Working hard separates me from 95 percent of my competition, and that's clearly what helped me earn the 'Top Producer in 2020 with the Aaron Kirman Group.'"

Trent's currently listing a new construction Brentwood Park estate for $25,900,000 and a Bel-Air Crest residence for $10,995,000.

After playing college football for the University of Michigan from 2005 to 2008, Trent was drafted to the NFL in 2009 and played with the Cincinnati Bengals for three years. In 2012, Trent moved to Orange County where he worked with Stephen Ross, real estate developer and owner of global real estate firm The Related Companies, before transitioning into buying and selling real estate with Compass in 2018 and soon joined Aaron Kirman Group. Trent's clients include executives, professional athletes and entertainers.

Founded by Aaron Kirman, President of International Estates at Compass, Aaron Kirman Group has grown into a multibillion dollar-producing real estate team –– $726 million in 2020 alone –– built on a single guiding principle: to build a team where a group of like-minded individuals could support one another to rise together in competing within the most dominant and competitive market in the world. Based in Beverly Hills, California, Aaron Kirman Group is consistently ranked among the top 10 top producing teams by Wall Street Journal and Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. Check out Aaron Kirman and his team on their raved-about new show, Listing Impossible on CNBC. For more details, visit www.aaronkirmangroup.com or on Instagram @aaronkirman.group. Trent can be reached at morgan@trentluxury.com, 949.975.9300 and https://www.instagram.com/trentluxury.

