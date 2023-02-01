SMI 11'201 -0.8%  SPI 14'421 -0.5%  Dow 34'093 0.0%  DAX 15'181 0.4%  Euro 0.9984 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'171 0.2%  Gold 1'950 1.1%  Bitcoin 21'546 1.6%  Dollar 0.9084 -0.8%  Öl 83.1 -1.6% 
02.02.2023 00:41:00

Former IT CEO Kenny Etinson Named to SANTÉ Realty Investments Advisory Board

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANTÉ Realty Investments is delighted to announce Kenny Etinson as a new member of its Advisory Board named the Founders' Circle. Mr. Etinson is a Tech Entrepreneur and Chairman of the Board of Groupe Access at Alfar Capital where he brings invaluable industry insight to his role of overseeing the company's strategic and operational aspects.

(PRNewsfoto/SANTÉ Realty Investments)

Mr. Etinson was the Chief Executive Officer of Syntax where he spearheaded the software company's transformation into a prominent North American leader in the IT Infrastructure business, specialized in servicing clients running complex, mission critical ERP software.

Mr. Etinson graduated from McGill University and began his career working at IBM selling complex IT solutions to midsize enterprises. He holds a Corporate Director Certification with Harvard Business School Executive Education and is an active member, and on the board, of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO).

"I am excited to join the Founders Circle and look forward to bringing my skills to the table to support the great leadership at SANTÉ Realty," said Mr. Etinson.

Jim Small, CEO of SANTÉ Realty Investments commented, "I am excited to have an additional, well-respected leader advising us as SANTÉ Realty continues to scale our ground lease platform. Having Mr. Etinson as part of the Founders' Circle will contribute in a significant way to the success of the firm in areas of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and business intelligence. I have always been impressed with his deep knowledge and pure commitment to innovation."

ABOUT SANTÉ REALTY INVESTMENTS

SANTÉ Realty Investments is a purpose driven organization delivering private equity in the real estate sector where the firm has high conviction of being able to deliver superior returns to its institutional investors. The firm was founded in 2009 and has grown to be an industry leader in commercial real estate both in the US and Europe by leveraging its proprietary methodology including the SANTÉ Acquisition Advantage™, SANTÉ Due Diligence Discovery™, SANTÉ Asset Management Method™, & SANTÉ Investor Cash Flow Maximizer™ programs.

Further information please contact Steve Doll, CFO for SANTÉ Realty Investments at 602-753-3538 or via email at sdoll@santerealty.com,

Additional background information is available at www.SANTErealty.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-it-ceo-kenny-etinson-named-to-sante-realty-investments-advisory-board-301736783.html

SOURCE SANTÉ Realty Investments

