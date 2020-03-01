01.03.2020 16:15:00

Former House Speaker Tom Leonard to launch Plunkett Cooney's government relations group

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Tom Leonard has joined Plunkett Cooney – one of the Midwest's oldest and most accomplished law firms – as a partner and leader of the firm's new Government Relations, Public Policy and Regulatory Practice Group.

Tom Leonard, Partner; Government Relations, Public Policy and Regulatory Practice Group Leader; Plunkett Cooney

"I'm extremely pleased to welcome the former Speaker to our firm," said Plunkett Cooney's President & CEO Thomas P. Vincent. "Tom's knowledge of the state's political system and business community will be invaluable in helping our clients navigate legislative and regulatory issues and to create more effective business strategies."

Plunkett Cooney's new Government Relations, Public Policy and Regulatory Practice Group will focus on policy development, strategic collaboration, building relationships and coalitions, legislative monitoring, and bill tracking. Leonard will lead a team of Plunkett Cooney attorneys in the East Lansing office who share his passion for public affairs, solving problems and tackling cutting edge issues. To better assist these efforts, the firm will be re-locating its East Lansing office to Lansing in the near future.

"Plunkett Cooney is one of the Midwest's top law firms, and its reputation is second-to-none," said Leonard. "This is a tremendous opportunity to lead a dedicated team and build out a top-notch government relations and regulatory practice focused on meaningful policy reforms and long-lasting solutions.

"As a legislator, business owner and now attorney at Plunkett Cooney, my focus has always remained the same – helping propel the State of Michigan toward becoming a Top 10 location for businesses and families. This is the right role at the right time to continue that work and continue to make a significant impact on our State's future."

Leonard served three terms in the House of Representatives. In his third and final term, his colleagues unanimously selected him to serve as Michigan's 75th House Speaker. Prior to running for public office, Leonard served as an assistant attorney general for the State of Michigan and as a prosecutor in Genesee County where he was assigned to the Special Crimes Division. Leonard graduated from Michigan State University College of Law in 2007 and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan in 2004.

As a legislator, Leonard earned a reputation as a straight shooter who often worked across the aisle to solve complex problems. Reforming Michigan's teacher pension fund, creating a bi-partisan task force to tackle Michigan's broken mental health system, updating "Kevin's Law," ending driver's responsibility fees, modernizing the State's health insurance code, and re-writing the State's preliminary exam law are just some of his signature achievements during his tenure.   

In 2019, Leonard founded "MiStrategies, LLC, a public policy development and strategic collaboration firm that partnered with companies, associations, and industry advocates committed to making Michigan a "top-10 state." The MiStrategies portfolio focused on public policy initiatives like insurance, criminal justice reform, mental health, transportation, infrastructure, tax policy, public safety, and education – all key building blocks for Michigan's long-term success.  

Established in 1913, Plunkett Cooney is a leading provider of business and litigation services to clients in the private and public sectors. The firm employs approximately 140 attorneys in seven Michigan cities, Chicago, Illinois; Columbus, Ohio; and Indianapolis, Indiana. Plunkett Cooney has achieved the highest rating (AV) awarded by Martindale-Hubbell, a leading, international directory of law firms. The firm was also selected by Crain's Detroit Business as its inaugural Law Firm of the Year.

For more information about former Michigan Speaker of the House of Representatives Tom Leonard joining Plunkett Cooney as leader of the Government Relations, Public Policy and Regulatory Practice Group, contact the firm's Director of Marketing and Business Development John Cornwell at (248) 901-4008; jcornwell@plunkettcooney.com.

Follow Us
Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-house-speaker-tom-leonard-to-launch-plunkett-cooneys-government-relations-group-301013514.html

SOURCE Plunkett Cooney

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.02.20
US-Dividenden: Performanceantrieb fürs Depot
28.02.20
Rohstoffe: Corona – Jetzt trifft es alle
28.02.20
Natural Gas Output Unfazed by Fall in Investments
28.02.20
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
28.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer mit tiefer Barriere
28.02.20
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
27.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Trends 2020: Das steht in der Kryptobranche in diesem Jahr an
"Das beste Unternehmen": Warren Buffett begeistert von Apple
NIO-Aktie hebt ab: Tesla-Konkurrent sichert sich neues Geld
Merz plädiert für höheres Renteneintrittasalter
Februar 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Steht der Ausbruch bevor? Goldenes Kreuz könnte dem Bitcoin eine neue Rally bescheren
IfW-Chef fordert Zerschlagung des deutschen Strommarkts
Studie der Bank of America: So positionieren sich Fondsmanager angesichts der Corona-Sorgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab: SMI geht deutlich leichter unter 10'000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schwächer
Der Abverkauf an den Börsen ging am Freitag sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch in Deutschland weiter. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. In Asien ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls rasant bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;