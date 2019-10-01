+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
01.10.2019

Former GM, Tesla Executive Grace Overlander Joins Pinnacle Engines as CEO

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Overlander, former head of Powertrain Production Engineering at Tesla, has joined ultra-efficient engine startup Pinnacle Engines as Chief Executive Officer.

Grace Overlander, Pinnacle Engines CEO

Most recently, Overlander led Tesla's Powertrain Production Engineering Organization. Her team is credited with the launch of the record-breaking P100D high voltage battery, dual motor, and managed the early stage builds for the Model 3 sedan and Tesla Energy product line, revolutionizing the home and industrial energy storage markets.

Prior to joining Tesla, Overlander, spent over a decade between General Motors' Chevy Volt and Easton Hydraulics in product management, strategy, marketing and finance.

Overlander holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan and graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a Fellow with the Leaders for Global Operations. She holds an M.B.A. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Sloan School of Management and a Master's in Mechanical Engineering.

"Grace's early training and experience at General Motors and Eaton coupled with innovative powertrain development leadership at Tesla will be invaluable as she guides the company into commercialization," said Ron Hoge, Chairman of the Pinnacle Engines Board of Directors.

Pinnacle Engines, a Silicon Valley based technology company with a subsidiary in Pune, has created a novel, ultra-efficient engine technology based on a patented opposed-piston architecture. Low heat loss and unique cylinder geometry mean less energy loss, contributing to up to 50% greater fuel efficiency. Pinnacle's technology is low-cost, tested, proven, and protected by more than 200 patents worldwide.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-gm-tesla-executive-grace-overlander-joins-pinnacle-engines-as-ceo-300927984.html

SOURCE Pinnacle Engines

