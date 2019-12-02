Formal Requirements of the European Patent System Seminar: London, United Kingdom - November 26-27, 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Formal Requirements of the European Patent System" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This two-day seminar for Administrative Staff in the Patent Profession on how to competently prepare an application for filing before the EPO. Providing an introduction to the European patent system and how to proceed with an European patent application an much more.

Who Should Attend:



Administrative and patent formalities staff

Office managers in industrial patent departments

Administrators in private practice

Those needing a good understanding of the formal requirements of the European Patent system

Agenda:



Day One

Introduction to the European patent system

History and development

Organisation of the European Patent Office

Departmental responsibilities

The European patent application

Documents needed on filing

Accordance of a date of filing

Formalities examination

Missing parts of the description and missing drawings

Case management

Practical exercise: Divisional application



Electronic filing

Case management system

Web-form filing

Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions

Search report and search opinion

Response to the search opinion

Publication of the application

Fees

Modes of payment

Reductions

Refunds

Practical exercise: Divisional application

Day Two

Time limits - notification

Calculation

Extensions

Notification

Loss of rights - remedies

Further processing

Re-establishment of rights

Transfer of rights

Practical exercise: Time limits



Substantive examination - examining division

Formal procedures up to grant of the European patent

Refusal of the application

Withdrawal of the application

Deemed to be withdrawn

Accelerated examination

Post-grant proceedings

Opposition

Limitation

Appeal

Overview of PCT

Overview of the international phase

Entry in the regional phase

Regional entry before the EPO as designated office

EPO Form 1200

Payment of fees

Supplementary European search

Substantive examination

