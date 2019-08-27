Form-Fill-Seal Machines Market Size Worth $11.7 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global form-fill-seal machines market size is projected to be valued at USD 11.7 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Ascending demand for ready-to-eat meals & convenience food along with single-serve packs and smaller portions is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for automation from several end-use industries including food, beverages, and pharmaceutical among others is further likely to augment the demand for form-fill-seal machines over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Vertical form-fill-seal technology segment in China market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be driven by the emerging economies in the region such as China and India

Food end-use segment in Russia market was valued at USD 125.4 million in 2018 and is expected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. Rising demand for on-the-go packaged food products owing to their increased shelf life and ease of storage is expected to contribute to the growth of this segment

In September 2018 , ProMach, Inc. acquired FLtecnics, a European manufacturer of horizontal FFS pouch packaging solutions, thereby expanding its product offerings in the flexible packaging product line.

Read 200 page research report with TOC on "Form-Fill-Seal Machines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Horizontal FFS, Vertical FFS), By Packaging Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/form-fill-seal-machines-market

Rising demand for a wide range of products coupled with demand for customizations has, in turn, led to an increase in the number of products available in the market. In order to cater to the enormous demand from customers, manufacturers of consumer packaged goods (CPG) are seeking packaging machines that offer versatility, speed, and easy packaging format changeovers. Form-fill-seal machines meet these requirements as they are sophisticated packaging machines that offer speed and flexibility and can adapt to different packaging format changeovers.

In terms of technology, the market has been segmented into vertical form-fill-seal and horizontal form-fill-seal. Vertical FFS technology segment is likely to ascend at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Small footprint, speed, and low operating cost are some of the benefits contributing to the widespread use of these machines in the market. Horizontal form-fill-seal technology segment accounted for a revenue share of 44.9% in 2018. Horizontal type machines or flow wrappers are used in applications where product stacking and orientation are important.

Bags & pouches packaging type segment accounted for a revenue share of 31.0% in 2018 in the form-fill-Seal machine market. Form-fill-seal machines are capable of producing a wide range of bag formats such as pillow bags, gusseted bags, doy bags, and block bottom bags. Cups & trays emerged as the second-largest packaging type segment in 2018 and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. Bottles packaging type segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate with the growing pharmaceutical industry.

Food was the largest end-use segment for these machines and accounted for 23.7% revenue share in the market in 2018. It is also projected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. FFS machines are widely utilized for packaging a range of food products such as candies, cereal bars, chips, crisps, nuts, and cookies among others. Chemicals end-use segment is anticipated to ascend at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. Personal care end-use segment accounted for a revenue share of 16.2% in the market in 2018. Rising awareness with regard to personal grooming coupled with escalating demand for various personal care products is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for these machines.

Grand View Research has segmented the global form-fill-seal machines market on the basis of technology, packaging type, end use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal (HFFS)



Vertical Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS)

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Cups & Trays



Bags & Pouches



Bottles



Blisters



Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Food



Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Personal Care



Chemicals



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Italy





Russia





Spain





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Central& South America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





UAE

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/form-fill-seal-machines-market-size-worth-11-7-billion-by-2025-grand-view-research-inc-300907359.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.