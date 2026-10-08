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Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie 24169369 / IE00BJ34P519

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08.10.2026 18:30:03

Form 8 (OPD) - Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT
1.25 EUR 0.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Form 8 (OPD) - Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

08-Oct-2026 / 17:30 GMT/BST

 

FORM 8.1(a) & (b)
(Opening Position Disclosure)

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

 

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY AN OFFEROR OR AN OFFEREE

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser:

Irish Residential Properties plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

 

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

 

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Irish Residential Properties plc

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

OFFEREE

(e) Date position held:

 

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

8 October 2026

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

 

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

 

 

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

 

If there are interests and positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

 

 

Ap10

 

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates (Note 1)

 

Class of relevant security: (Note 2)

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

NIL

-

NIL

-

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

NIL

-

NIL

-

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell:

NIL

-

NIL

-

Total:

NIL

-

NIL

-

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

 

3. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Details of any interests and short positions (including directors’ and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party making the disclosure:
  1. Interests held by directors of the Offeree, their close relatives and related trusts in the ordinary shares of €0.10 each in the capital of the Offeree (“Ordinary Shares”)

 

Director

Number of Ordinary Shares held

Percentage of total issued Ordinary Shares

Hugh Scott-Barrett

125,000

0.024%

Eddie Byrne*

792,265

0.151%

Tom Kavanagh

181,127

0.035%

Denise Turner

100,000

0.019%

Gary Britton

NIL

-

Shruthi Chindalur

NIL

-

Stefanie Frensch

45,000

0.009%

* Of Eddie Byrne’s position, 191,962 Ordinary Shares (acquired out of his cash bonus and subject to a three-year restriction) are held on trust for him by PricewaterhouseCoopers as Trustee of the Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Employee Share Trust, and are included in the figure disclosed below in table 3(c).

 

  1. Directors’ conditional performance-based share awards granted under the IRES Long Term Incentive Plan

 

Director

Award Date

No. of Ordinary Shares

Vesting Date (from)

Eddie Byrne

28-May-24

642,921

28-May-27

Eddie Byrne

21-Mar-25

669,013

21-Mar-28

Eddie Byrne

19-Feb-26

608,180

19-Feb-29

Eddie Byrne

05-Oct-26

67,573

05-Oct-29

 

 

  1. Interests and short positions held by PricewaterhouseCoopers, presumed concert party of the Offeree as Trustee of the Irish Residential Properties plc Employee Share Trust

 

Class of relevant security: Ordinary Shares

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%
  1. Relevant securities owned and/or controlled

568,072

0.108%

Nil

-
  1. Cash-settled derivatives

Nil

-

Nil

-
  1. Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell

Nil

-

Nil

-

Total:

568,072

0.108%

Nil

-

 

  1. Interests and short positions held by J&E Davy, presumed concert party of the Offeree

 

Class of relevant security: Ordinary Shares

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%
  1. Relevant securities owned and/or controlled

144,765*

0.028%

Nil

-
  1. Cash-settled derivatives

Nil

-

Nil

-
  1. Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell

Nil

-

Nil

-

Total:

144,765*

0.028%

-

-

 

 

 

* Held on behalf of discretionary investment clients

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

 

Ap11

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

 

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

None

 

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

 None

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?

YES/NO

 

 

 

 No

 

Date of disclosure:

8 October 2026

Contact name:

Anna-Marie Curry

Telephone number:

+353 1 5634012

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

 

 

Ap12

 

NOTES ON FORM 8.1(a) and (b)

 

1. See the definition of “interest in a relevant security” in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules.

 

2. See the definition of “relevant securities” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

 

3. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

 

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

 

References in these notes to “the Rules” are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: FEE - Irish Residential Properties plc
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
Sequence No.: 445860
EQS News ID: 2412808

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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