Global Ports Holdings Aktie [Valor: 36614821 / ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390]
29.06.2022 17:36:53

Form 8 - Global Ports Holding PLC

Global Ports Holdings
1.13 GBP -0.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Form 8 - Global Ports Holding PLC

29-Jun-2022 / 16:36 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1.         KEY INFORMATION
 
(a) Full name of discloser: Global Ports Holding plc
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
     The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
n/a
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		 Global Ports Holding plc
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEREE
(e) Date position held:
     The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		 28/6/22
(f)  In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state N/A		 NO
If YES, specify which:

2.         POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates
 
Class of relevant security:
 		  

 		 Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 0 n/a 0 n/a
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
 		 0 n/a 0 n/a
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 n/a 0 n/a

     TOTAL:		 0 n/a 0 n/a

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities
 
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: None
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: None


3.         POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
 
Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

Global Ports Holding BV (wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Yatrm Holding A.) 62.47%

Global Yatirim Holding A. (direct holding) 0.07%

Mehmet Kutman (indirect through a 32.06% stake in Global Yatrm Holding A.) 19.92%
 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
 
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none

None
 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
 
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none

None
 

(c)        Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
 
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO

Date of disclosure:
 29 / 6 / 2022
Contact name:
 Martin Brown
Telephone number:
 +44 7947163687

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panels Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Codes disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
Category Code: FEE - Global Ports Holding
TIDM: GPH
LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06
Sequence No.: 171564
EQS News ID: 1387089

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387089&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

