Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'240 0.2%  SPI 14'794 0.2%  Dow 34'054 -0.7%  DAX 16'138 0.2%  Euro 0.9801 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'347 0.1%  Gold 1'933 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'947 1.8%  Dollar 0.8977 0.0%  Öl 75.9 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Stadler-Aktie schwächer: Erste Zugbestellung aus Litauen
Alphabet-Aktie vorbörslich unbewegt: Deutsches Kartellamt kritisiert Google-Praktiken im Auto-Infotainment-Bereich
Airbus-Aktie stärker: Avolon will wohl 20 Airbus A330neo ordern
NYSE-Wert General Motors: Zusammenarbeit mit Tesla dürfte laut GM-CEO grosse Einsparungen ermöglichen
Symrise-Aktie leichter, Swedencare-Aktie im Plus: Symrise strebt keien Komplettübernahme von Swedencare an
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

21.06.2023 11:48:42

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Sureserve Group Plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Sureserve Group Plc
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Sureserve Group Plc
(d)        Date dealing undertaken:20 June 2023
(e)        Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?No

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/receivedLowest price per unit paid/received
Ordinary

Purchases1526123.975p123.975p

 

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than option)

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description

e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

 

(c)        Options transactions in respect of existing securities

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType

e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

 

(ii)        Exercising

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description

e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit
    

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

 

 

Date of disclosure:21 June 2023
Contact name:Laura Parmenter
Telephone number:+44 207 648 8154

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie ist die Volatilität des Bitcoins zu deuten? Wo steht er am Ende des Jahres und welche Kryptowährungen sind ausserdem interessant?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Rino Borini, Unternehmer und Kryptoexperte im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Bitcoin = Gold 2.0 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:36 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
09:37 Abwärtstrend setzt sich fort
09:31 Marktüberblick: Chemiesektor im Fokus
20.06.23 DAX Ausblick: Rutsch auf 16.000 Punkte droht – Jerome Powell im Blick
20.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Georg Fischer, Givaudan, Kühne + Nagel
20.06.23 Bitcoin = Gold 2.0 | BX Swiss TV
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'684.66 19.19 DRSSMU
Short 11'920.61 13.69 XWSSMU
Short 12'370.57 8.80 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'242.82 21.06.2023 11:53:31
Long 10'741.42 19.02 XCSSMU
Long 10'532.71 13.94 VWSSMU
Long 10'067.83 8.87 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie leichter: Lizenzabkommen für Vamorolone ermöglicht finanziellen Befreiungsschlag
S&P 500 verlässt den Bärenmarkt: So könnte es weitergehen, wenn sich die Börsengeschichte wiederholt
Credit Suisse-Analyst wenig begeistert von Meyer Burger - Warum er das Kursziel dennoch anhebt
KI-Aktien mit Potenzial: Welche Branchenvertreter Starinvestorin Cathie Wood neben NVIDIA bevorzugt
Trotz rückläufiger Inflation: SGKB geht von einem kräftigen Zinsschritt der SNB im Juni aus
Idorsia erhält Brückenfinanzierung von Jean-Paul Clozel - Idorsia-Aktie schwächer
Gewinnmitnahmen: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich schwächer
Rieter-Aktie im Plus: Rieter ernennt Oliver Streuli zum Finanzchef
Holcim-Aktie fester: Holcim trennt sich von Lafarge-Geschäft in Südafrika
Relief-Therapeutics-Aktie höher: Aktionäre von Relief-Therapeutics haben Entlastungs- und Vergütungsanträge abgelehnt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit