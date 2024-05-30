Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Investec PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 2570800 / ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50]
30.05.2024 08:43:32

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Renalytix plc

Investec PLCShs
5.16 GBP -1.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Renalytix plc
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Investec is Joint Broker to Renalytix plc
(d)        Date dealing undertaken:

29th May 2024

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”

N/A

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid / received (pence)Lowest price per unit paid / received (pence)


Ordinary Shares

Sale

10,500

18

18

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”




(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 


Date of disclosure:30th May 2024
Contact name:Jacqueline Lovis
Telephone number:+44 207 597 4815

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at.


