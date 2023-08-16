Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.08.2023 11:50:25

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Glantus Holdings Plc

Ap34

FORM 38.5(a) (EPT/RI)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH
TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022
BY A CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH
RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN
A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Name of exempt principal trader:Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited
(b)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Glantus Holdings Plc
(c)   Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: (Note 1)Glantus Holdings Plc
(d)   Date dealing undertaken:15 August 2023
(e)   In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”

No


2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER (Note 2)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Ap35

(a)      Purchases and sales

Class of
relevant
security
(Note 3)		Purchases/
sales		Total
number of
securities		Highest
price per
unit paid/
received		Lowest
price per
unit paid/
received
EquitiesPurchases47,48731p30.2725p
EquitiesSales0  

(b)      Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of
relevant
security		Product
description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing
a long/short position,
increasing/reducing a
long/short position		Number of
reference
securities
(Note 4)		Price per
unit (Note 5)
     

(c)      Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)      Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of
relevant
security		Product
description
e.g. call option		Writing,
purchasing,
selling,
varying etc.		Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 4)		Exercise
price per
unit		Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.		Expiry
date		Option
money
paid/
received
per unit
        

(ii)      Exercise

Class of
relevant
security		Product
description
e.g. call option		Exercising/
exercised
against		Number of
securities		Exercise price
per unit
(Note 5)
     

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of
dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion,
exercise		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable)
(Note 5)
    

Ap36

3.      OTHER INFORMATION

(a)      Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:



Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 None

(b)      Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
 


Date of disclosure:16/08/2023
Contact name:Clare Gamble-Dale
Telephone number:02076016132

Public disclosures under Rule 38 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap37

NOTES ON FORM 38.5(a)

1.      See the definition of "connected principal trader” in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2.      See the definition of "dealing” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

3.      See the definition of "relevant securities” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4.      See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

5.      If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6.      If details included in a disclosure under Rule 38 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rules 8 and 38 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules” are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.


