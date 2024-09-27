Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’230 0.2%  SPI 16’314 0.2%  Dow 42’175 0.6%  DAX 19’338 0.5%  Euro 0.9417 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’046 0.3%  Gold 2’663 -0.3%  Bitcoin 55’499 0.7%  Dollar 0.8445 -0.2%  Öl 71.6 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
UBS-Aktie freundlich: Appenzell Ausserrhoden erhält das Archiv seiner untergegangenen Bank zurück
Tesla will FSD-Technologie in Europa und China etablieren
Trump Media-Aktie in Rot: Grossaktionär trennt sich von fast allen Anteilen
Erfolgreiches Jahr voraus: BYD erhöht Absatzziel erneut
Perrot Duval: Aktionäre verweigern Verwaltungsrat die Entlastung
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Investec PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 2570800 / ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.09.2024 11:26:09

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Eckoh Plc

Investec PLCShs
5.75 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Eckoh plc
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Investec is Joint Broker to Eckoh plc
(d)        Date dealing undertaken:26th September 2024
(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/receivedLowest price per unit paid/received


Ordinary Shares

Purchases

8,990

45.2

45.2

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
N/AN/AN/AN/A

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None


Date of disclosure:27th September 2024
Contact name:Priyali Bhattacharjee
Telephone number:+91 9768034903

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Nachrichten zu Investec PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Investec PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Energy Drink Firmen, u.a.:

🥤 Coca Cola
🥤 PepsiCo
🥤 Celsius
🥤 Monster

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:51 BNP Paribas - Luxusgüteraktien: exklusiv ist besser
08:58 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank-Aktie im Rallymodus
06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Von Rekord zu Rekord
26.09.24 Adipositas und seine Folgen – Ist eine Gewichtsreduktion durch Medikamente möglich?
26.09.24 Is FX Link the electronic avenue for FX swaps trading?
26.09.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Tecan Group AG
26.09.24 🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
24.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’690.80 19.67 SSCM8U
Short 12’977.24 13.40 0MSSMU
Short 13’424.49 8.97 UEJS6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’230.37 27.09.2024 11:30:33
Long 11’704.23 19.83 U5FSXU
Long 11’437.02 13.86 YHUBSU
Long 10’956.29 8.97 SSRM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mutares-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Shortseller Gotham City mit schweren Anschuldigungen
Erfolgreiches Jahr voraus: BYD erhöht Absatzziel erneut
BASF-Aktie verringert die Einbussen: BASF setzt neue Mittelfristziele und kürzt Dividende - Teilbörsengang für Agrargeschäft geplant
SNB-Leitzinssenkung im Fokus: Wall Street endet stark -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst höher als je zuvor -- Nikkei letztlich klar im Plus
Commerzbank-Aktie legt zu: Commerzbank erhöht Mittelfrist-Ziele und plant deutlich höhere Ausschüttungen- auch UBS mit Abwehrstrategie gegen UniCredit beuaftragt
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Nachmittag mit Kursverlusten
NVIDIA-Aktie mit starken Zuwächsen: Jensen Huang beendet geplante Verkäufe
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche präsentiert positive Studiendaten zu Gazyva bei Lupus Nephritis
Swatch-Aktie zieht an: Swatch-Chef Hayek dementiert Pläne zum Börsenrückzug
Siemens Aktie News: Siemens tendiert am Donnerstagnachmittag fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten