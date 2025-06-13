Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’175 -1.2%  SPI 16’834 -1.0%  Dow 42’968 0.2%  DAX 23’425 -1.5%  Euro 0.9368 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’287 -1.4%  Gold 3’425 1.2%  Bitcoin 85’379 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8124 0.3%  Öl 74.5 5.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Apple-Aktie unter der Lupe: Falt-Handy soll noch 2026 kommen - Hinweise auf Design, Preis & Co.
Adobe-Aktie gibt ab: Adobe enttäuscht mit verhaltenem Ausblick
Trump-Treffen führt zu Krypto-Deal: Saudischer Prinz setzt plötzlich auf XRP
Goldpreis, Gaspreis, Ölpreis und Co. im Überblick
Lufthansa-Aktie deutlich tiefer: El Al und Swiss streichen Flüge nach Israel
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.06.2025 10:41:48

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Anexo Group plc

Investec PLCShs
6.00 EUR -1.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:        Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Anexo Group plc
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Investec is Financial Adviser to DBAY
(d)        Date dealing undertaken:12th June 2025
(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/receivedLowest price per unit paid/received


Ordinary shares

Purchases		17,991

66.25

64


Ordinary shares

Sales		17,500

64.85

64.85

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
N/AN/AN/AN/A

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None


Date of disclosure:13th June 2025
Contact name:Priyali Bhattacharjee
Telephone number:+91 9768034903

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Nachrichten zu Investec PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Investec PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Tim Schäfer live aus New York – dieses Mal mit einem spannenden Blick auf abgestürzte Blue-Chip-Aktien, bei denen sich ein Einstieg lohnen könnte. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz analysiert Tim prominente Verlierer der letzten Monate, die möglicherweise vor einer Erholung stehen.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Merck & Co. (USA) – Probleme mit Impfstoffen und Patentlaufzeiten
🔹 Pfizer – Wachstumsdruck durch auslaufende Patente
🔹 United Health – Ermittlungen und steigende Gesundheitskosten
🔹 Novo Nordisk – Abnehmspritze, Wettbewerb und Marktkorrektur
🔹 Nike – Konsumflaute und neue Konkurrenz
🔹 Estée Lauder – Kursabsturz, China-Schwäche und Hoffnung auf Turnaround
🔹 Campbell Soup – Value-Aktie mit attraktiver Dividende
🔹 Regeneron – Erfolgreiche Gründerstory mit Herausforderungen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:30 UBS Logo Europa: Der alte Kontinent stellt sich neu auf
09:13 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise haussieren nach Iran-Angriff durch Israel
08:41 SMI vor holprigem Wochenausklang
12.06.25 Logo WHS DocuSign Aktie unter Druck – aber KI-Plattform könnte alles verändern! Lohnt sich der Einstieg?
12.06.25 Julius Bär: 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Logitech International SA
12.06.25 Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.06.25 Airbus bekommt Aufwind aus China
10.06.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Logitech, Nestlé, Novartis, Swisscom
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’695.33 20.00 BOIS7U
Short 12’980.20 13.41 BWDSCU
Short 13’428.81 8.97 BTTSBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’176.78 13.06.2025 10:41:32
Long 11’674.99 19.21 BNOSPU
Long 11’397.41 13.55 B74SQU
Long 10’931.29 8.97 BQFSFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Boeing-Aktie knickt ein: Flugzeug mit rund 240 Menschen stürzt in Indien ab
BYD Aktie News: BYD am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Kursverlusten
Israel greift Iran an: SMI und DAX tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Handelsstreit im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
RWE-Aktie im Plus: RWE erzielt hohe Nachfrage bei Hybridanleihe
BYD-Aktie nach Bonusaktien-Zuteilung optisch billiger - was Anleger wissen müssen
CureVac-Aktie 35% im Plus: BioNTech plant Übernahme von CureVac
NVIDIA und Novo Nordisk mit Partnerschaft für KI-gestützte Arzneimittelentwicklung - Aktien in Grün
Kurswende bei NVIDIA-Aktie? BofA sieht neuen Fokus bei KI-Investitionen
Ray Dalio warnt: Amerikas Wirtschaft ist gefährdet

Top-Rankings

KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 23: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 23: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}