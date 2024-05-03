Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’210 -0.5%  SPI 15’002 -0.4%  Dow 38’226 0.9%  DAX 17’897 -0.2%  Euro 0.9746 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’891 -0.6%  Gold 2’299 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53’857 0.1%  Dollar 0.9083 -0.2%  Öl 83.9 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842HOCHDORF2466652Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Swisscom874251Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Tesla11448018Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529
Top News
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet Jefferies & Company Inc. die Daimler Truck-Aktie
Diageo bekommt neuen CFO
Asset Management vor Umbau? UBS will offenbar Kosten drastisch reduzieren
Block-Aktie zieht an: Gewinnausblick nach starken Quartal aufgestockt
Infineon-Aktie-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet mit Neutral
Suche...
0% Kommission
Investec PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 2570800 / ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.05.2024 08:48:55

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc

finanzen.net zero Investec PLCShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Investec PLCShs
5.29 GBP 0.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Investec is Joint Broker to Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc
(d)        Date dealing undertaken:

2nd May 2024

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”

N/A

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid / received (pence)Lowest price per unit paid / received (pence)


Ordinary Shares

Sale

301

445

445

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”




(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 


Date of disclosure:3rd May 2024
Contact name:Jacq Lovis
Telephone number:+44 207 597 4815

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at.


Nachrichten zu Investec PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Investec PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Welche Themen waren für Privatanleger auf der Invest 2024 besonders relevant? Werden die Anleger immer jünger und sind Dividendenaktien gefragt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer, Finanzjournalist und Blogger, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, über die diesjährige Invest Messe.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06:16 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung hält an
02.05.24 Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
02.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
02.05.24 Five things you should know about Aluminum futures
02.05.24 Marktüberblick: Vonovia-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
02.05.24 Die Schweiz: ein Land der Immobilien
02.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende bleibt erst einmal aus
02.05.24 SMI-Anleger warten auf neue Impulse
30.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Swisscom
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’671.99 19.00 SSTM0U
Short 11’886.12 13.93 SSUM2U
Short 12’326.09 8.97 SS4MNU
SMI-Kurs: 11’209.63 02.05.2024 17:30:10
Long 10’820.00 18.89
Long 10’540.00 12.02
Long 10’041.96 8.90 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meldung an die SIX: ABB-Management verkauft Aktien - ABB-Aktie fester
Fondsmanager setzen wieder auf China-Aktien: Was dahinter steckt
Ist ein Börsen-Crash nahe? Ex-Top-Diplomat warnt vor drohender Gefahr
Distanzierung von Cannabis-Riese Canopy: Constellation Brands greift durch
Aktienmärkte vor dem Absturz? Experte warnt: "Schmerzhafter Bärenmarkt" droht
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Donnerstagnachmittag leichter
Apple überzeugt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis: Apple-Aktie nachbörslich fester
RENK-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Novartis-Aktie dennoch etwas tiefer: Novartis baut Radioligand-Pipeline durch Übernahme aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit