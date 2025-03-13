Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’836 -0.3%  SPI 16’995 -0.3%  Dow 41’351 -0.2%  DAX 22’676 1.6%  Euro 0.9583 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’344 -0.3%  Gold 2’942 0.1%  Bitcoin 73’329 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8811 0.0%  Öl 71.1 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Apple-Aktie im Blick: Morgan Stanley-Analyst sieht zwei grosse Belastungsfaktoren für die Apple-Aktie
Adobe-Aktie unter Druck: Adobe verdoppelt Gewinn - Prognose sorgt aber für Enttäuschung
Inficon-Aktie: Inficon hat 2024 Gewinn steigert - Dividende steigt
DocMorris-Aktie: DocMorris 2024 mit hohem Verlust
Goldpreis: Auf Tuchfühlung mit altem Rekordhoch
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Hebelprodukte und ihr Potenzial: Begleiten Sie den renommierten Experten Orkan Kuyas in unserem kostenlosen Live-Trading! -w-
Investec PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 2570800 / ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
13.03.2025 09:02:46

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Alliance Pharma plc

Investec PLCShs
5.85 EUR -0.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:        Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Alliance Pharma plc
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Investec is financial advisor to Aegros Bidco Limited (a newly incorporated company indirectly owned by DBAY Affiliates and the ERES IV Fund)

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:12th March 2025
(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/receivedLowest price per unit paid/received


Ordinary shares

Purchases		62,500

64.05

64.05


Ordinary shares

Sales		45,084

64.00

64.00

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
N/AN/AN/AN/A

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None


Date of disclosure:13th March 2025
Contact name:Priyali Bhattacharjee
Telephone number:+91 9768034903

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Nachrichten zu Investec PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Investec PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Bank WIR im Wandel – Digitalisierung, KMU und Privatkunden, Leadership» – Melek Ates zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

📈 Zitat: „Digitalisierung beginnt nicht bei der Technik – sie beginnt beim Menschen.“ 🔎

Wie gelingt eine erfolgreiche Verbindung zwischen Tradition und Innovation im Bankwesen? Und welche Rolle spielt eine starke Führungspersönlichkeit dabei? In dieser Ausgabe des BX Morningcall tauchen wir tief ein in die Zukunft des Schweizer Bankgeschäfts – gemeinsam mit Melek Ates, der neuen Leiterin für das Privat- und Firmenkundengeschäft bei der Bank WIR. Sie bringt nicht nur über 30 Jahre Bankerfahrung mit, sondern auch frische Impulse in einer Zeit des Umbruchs und der digitalen Transformation.

Im Gespräch mit François Bloch und David Kunz gibt Melek Ates spannende Einblicke in ihre Vision für die Bank WIR, ihre Perspektiven auf den Schweizer KMU-Markt und ihre ganz persönliche Führungsphilosophie. Es geht um mehr als nur Zahlen – es geht um Werte, Wandel und Weitblick. Was macht Genossenschaftsbanken wie die Bank WIR besonders? Wie gelingt die digitale Transformation in einem traditionell geprägten Sektor? Und warum stehen dabei immer die Menschen im Mittelpunkt?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Bank WIR im Wandel – Digitalisierung, KMU und Privatkunden, Leadership» – Melek Ates zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

08:52 Hebelprodukte auf den CBOE® Volatility Index (VIX) – für turbulente Zeiten
07:20 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Korrektur unterbrochen
01:00 Could Emerging Risks Widen Credit Spreads?
12.03.25 Logo WHS Alibaba vs. OpenAI: Neue KI-Offensive – Wie stark profitiert die Aktie von Cloud & KI?
12.03.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.03.2025
12.03.25 SMI stürzt kräftig ab
11.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Partners Group, UBS
11.03.25 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
06.03.25 Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’418.88 18.36 S2S3YU
Short 13’662.20 13.53 BK6SXU
Short 14’149.43 8.92 BTASKU
SMI-Kurs: 12’835.34 13.03.2025 09:07:36
Long 12’320.00 19.97
Long 12’120.00 13.92
Long 11’500.00 8.99
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Overweight-Bewertung von JP Morgan Chase & Co. für Rheinmetall-Aktie
UBS Aktie News: UBS steigt am Mittwochmittag
Rheinmetall peilt im Rüstungsboom weiter kräftiges Wachstum an
Abseits der Magnificent 7: Drei spannende KI-Aktien mit Potenzial
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in NVIDIA von vor 3 Jahren verdient
Tesla Aktie News: Tesla gewinnt am Mittwochnachmittag kräftig
NVIDIA-Aktie zieht an: Analyst sieht Rücksetzer als Einstiegsgelegenheit
Allianz-Aktie steigt: Allianz und Ageas denken offenbar über Gebote für Esure nach

Top-Rankings

KW 10: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}