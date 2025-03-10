Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’077 0.4%  SPI 17’239 0.3%  Dow 42’802 0.5%  DAX 23’009 -1.8%  Euro 0.9522 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’468 -0.9%  Gold 2’910 -0.1%  Bitcoin 72’425 2.2%  Dollar 0.8798 0.2%  Öl 70.4 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
DoorDash-Aktie springt an: DoorDash gelingt Aufstieg in den S&P 500 - Coinbase und AppLovin folgen nicht
TRATON-Aktie: TRATON steigert Marge spürbar - bleibt aber beim Ausblick vorsichtig
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
VW-Aktie: Mitarbeiter erhalten Prämie noch einmal ungekürzt
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Mehrere Flüge von und nach Zürich wegen Warnstreik gestrichen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Investec PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 2570800 / ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
10.03.2025 08:58:36

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Alliance Pharma plc

Investec PLCShs
6.05 EUR -0.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:        Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Alliance Pharma plc
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Investec is financial advisor to Aegros Bidco Limited (a newly incorporated company indirectly owned by DBAY Affiliates and the ERES IV Fund)

(d)        Date dealing undertaken:07th March 2025
(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/receivedLowest price per unit paid/received


Ordinary shares

Purchases		1,454,394

62.5

62.2


Ordinary shares

Sales		1,560,010

62.5

62.35

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
N/AN/AN/AN/A

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None


Date of disclosure:10th March 2025
Contact name:Priyali Bhattacharjee
Telephone number:+91 9768034903

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Nachrichten zu Investec PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Investec PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

📈 Insider-Trades enthüllt: Welche Aktien die Top-Manager jetzt kaufen! 📊

Willst du wissen, welche Aktien Insider wie CEOs und Vorstände gerade aufkaufen? In unserem neuesten Video analysieren wir mit Tim Schäfer die spannendsten Insider-Käufe und -Verkäufe – von Unternehmen, die stark gefallen sind, bis hin zu Ausnahmen wie Rheinmetall und Commerzbank. Warum investieren Top-Manager gerade jetzt? Welche Aktien sind langfristig interessant? 🤔

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

07:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Unter dem GD200
09.03.25 Logo WHS Welche Aktien jetzt kaufen und verkaufen? Unsere Aktienauswahl für den März (inklusive Short-Aktien)
07.03.25 SMI hält 13.000er-Marke
07.03.25 Marktüberblick: DHL und Lufthansa nach Zahlen im Aufwind
06.03.25 Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf u-blox Holding AG
06.03.25 Credit futures closely track underlying indices
06.03.25 Nu Holdings: Ein aufstrebender Stern im lateinamerikanischen Fintech-Sektor
04.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Lonza, Sandoz, Sonova
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’586.10 19.78 UBSOUU
Short 13’909.16 13.19 BTTSBU
Short 14’385.68 8.88 UDYBSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’076.68 07.03.2025 17:31:21
Long 12’472.16 18.39 BA8SPU
Long 12’194.91 13.32 B78S8U
Long 11’679.14 8.71 BCLS7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis legt zu - Aktien ziehen nach: Diese Konsequenzen könnte das für den Markt haben
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Ethereum durchbricht die 2100 USD Marke! Bereit für eine Trendumkehr?
Nu Holdings Ltd. Full Year Income Climbs
Aufschläge in Zürich: SMI mittags fester
Aktienempfehlung Swiss Re-Aktie: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Die wichtigsten KI-Assistenten im Fokus: DeepSeek, Grok, ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot & Co.
MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street mit weiterem Rücksetzer erwartet

Top-Rankings

KW 10: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}