Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’495 -0.1%  SPI 15’159 -0.1%  Dow 38’462 -1.1%  DAX 18’097 0.1%  Euro 0.9809 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’001 0.2%  Gold 2’336 0.1%  Bitcoin 64’613 0.2%  Dollar 0.9134 0.1%  Öl 90.5 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Kuros32581411Idorsia36346343ABB1222171
Top News
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet UBS AG die Zalando-Aktie
Bernstein Research mit Investmenttipp: Underperform-Note für Henkel vz-Aktie
Euro bleibt vor EZB-Entscheid angeschlagen - zum Franken wenig bewegt
VAT-Aktie: VAT hat in Q1 mehr Aufträge erhalten - Umsatz zurückgegangen
Amazon-Aktie: Amazon soll wegen Patentverletzung über eine halbe Milliarde Dollar zahlen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Investec PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 2570800 / ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.04.2024 08:01:11

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Abrdn European Logistics Income plc

finanzen.net zero Investec PLCShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Investec PLCShs
5.34 GBP -0.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		abrdn European Logistics Income plc
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Investec is Broker to abrdn European Logistics Income plc
(d)        Date dealing undertaken:

10th April 2024

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”

N/A

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid / received (pence)Lowest price per unit paid / received (pence)


Ordinary Shares

Purchase

104,694

58.9863

57.6

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”




(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 


Date of disclosure:11th April 2024
Contact name:Gary Darch
Telephone number:+44 207 597 4549

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Investec PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Investec PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

10.04.24 SMI am Ende doch schwächer
10.04.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 10.04.2024
10.04.24 Börse Aktuell – EZB vs. Fed – Wer senkt die Zinsen zuerst?
10.04.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
10.04.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips im Rückwärtsgang
09.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf S&P 500 Index®, NASDAQ 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
09.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Kühne + Nagel, Sika
08.04.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: If you ain"t first, you"re last
04.04.24 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’967.85 19.14 D1SSMU
Short 12’234.03 13.35 H4SSMU
Short 12’651.82 8.77 PFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’495.21 10.04.2024 17:30:11
Long 11’015.52 19.80 S5TMZU
Long 10’742.39 13.51 SSQMQU
Long 10’288.05 8.83 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis auf Rekordjagd: Experte rät dennoch von Verkauf ab - Fortsetzung des Aufwärtstrends erwartet
"Zweites CS-Desaster verhindern": Bundesrat ergreift Massnahmen - UBS-Aktie deutlich tiefer
DocMorris-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Einlöse-App für E-Rezepte bereit für den Start
Barry Callebaut-Aktie springt hoch: Barry Callebaut kann Umsatz steigern - verdient aber weniger
Starke Überhitzung an den Börsen? UBS-Marktstratege warnt vor Kursrücksetzer - "Casinostimmung"
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste
US-Verbraucherpreise höher als erwartet: US-Börsen verlassen Sitzung in Rot -- SMI schliesst knapp im Minus -- DAX beendet volatilen Handel etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneins
Gold-Standard Revival: Ökonomen prognostizieren Vorbereitungen der Zentralbanken
Günstigere Alternative zu NVIDIA: Hier sehen Analysten noch Potenzial
Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer: 20 weitere Schützenpanzer von Rheinmetall sollen Ukraine helfen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit