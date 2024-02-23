Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Abrdn European Logistics Income Plc

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'386 -0.4%  SPI 14'858 -0.4%  Dow 39'069 1.2%  DAX 17'370 1.5%  Euro 0.9536 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'855 1.7%  Gold 2'022 -0.1%  Bitcoin 44'991 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8805 0.0%  Öl 83.2 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Cembra Money Bank22517316ABB1222171Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Super Micro Computer2776758Lonza1384101
Top News
Sinkende Zinsen voraus: Sollte man die Aktien der Schweizer Kantonalbanken nach 2023er-Kurssprüngen jetzt schnell loswerden?
Viele Veränderungen im vierten Quartal 2023: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burrys investiert
BASF-Aktie vorbörslich freundlich: BASF kündigt weitere drastische Kostensenkungen an
HENSOLDT-Aktie knickt vorbörslich trotzdem ein: HENSOLDT mit Gewinnsteigerung
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Rheinmetall erhält millionenschwere Bestellung für Skyranger-Flugabwehrsysteme
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Investec PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 2570800 / ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.02.2024 08:48:48

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Abrdn European Logistics Income Plc

finanzen.net zero Investec PLCShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Investec PLCShs
5.19 GBP 0.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		abrdn European Logistics Income plc
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Investec is Broker to abrdn European Logistics Income plc
(d)        Date dealing undertaken:22nd February 2024

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”

N/A

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid / received (pence)Lowest price per unit paid / received (pence)


Ordinary Shares

Purchase

90,966

63.4

63.1


Ordinary Shares

Sale

50,743

63.4

63.3

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”




(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 


Date of disclosure:23rd February 2024
Contact name:Jacq Lovis
Telephone number:+44 207 597 4815

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Investec PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Investec PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06:59 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Erholung an die 50-Tage-Linie
22.02.24 Through the lens of gold
22.02.24 Julius Bär: 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
22.02.24 Börse Aktuell – Jubelstimmung nach NVIDIA-Zahlen
22.02.24 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 markiert Rekordhoch
22.02.24 SMI gönnt sich eine Auszeit
22.02.24 Kupfer: unverzichtbar, knapp und aussichtsreich
21.02.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencore, Dollarama & KKR – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
20.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'847.36 19.98 2VSSMU
Short 12'098.07 13.89 BXSSMU
Short 12'594.79 8.63 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'386.17 22.02.2024 17:30:27
Long 10'943.76 19.98 SSRM0U
Long 10'669.37 13.56 SSQMKU
Long 10'230.21 8.90 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie fällt tief: Nestlé enttäuscht die Finanzgemeinde mit Jahresergebnis für 2023
Bitcoin steuert auf nächstes Halving-Event zu: Was dann mit dem Bitcoinpreis passieren könnte
NVIDIA-Aktie nach starker Entwicklung bei Umsatz und Ergebnis mit Rekordhoch
SNB-Präsident Jordan: Starker Franken hat Inflation begrenzt - aber schmerzhaft für Unternehmen
Zurich-Gruppe steigert die Ergebnisse deutlich - Höhere Dividende vorgeschlagen - Zurich-Aktie mit Aufschlägen
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie mit kräftigem Kursplus: Mercedes-Benz will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen - Mehr Dividende trotz Gewinnrückgang
Milliardenströme in Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs: CryptoQuant-CEO prognostiziert rasante Rallye auf bis zu 112'000 US-Dollar
Kudelski-Aktie nach erneut roten Zahlen im freien Fall - Verkauf von Skidata soll Loch stopfen
Sulzer-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: Sulzer steigert Umsatz und Gewinn kräftig und erhöht Dividende
Starke NVIDIA-Zahlen treiben die Märkte: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI dennoch im Minus -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch klar höher -- Starke Gewinne in Asien -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit