Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'827 -0.5%  SPI 14'191 -0.5%  Dow 35'333 -0.2%  DAX 15'966 -0.4%  Euro 0.9639 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'354 -0.4%  Gold 2'015 0.1%  Bitcoin 32'626 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8805 0.0%  Öl 80.2 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Julius Bär10248496Swiss Re12688156Bayer10367293Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Tesla11448018ams24924656ABB1222171
Top News
Helvetia expandiert mit Online-Versicherer Smile nach Spanien
DOTTIKON ES steigert Umsatz und operatives Ergebnis
SFS mit neuer Leitung bei Corporate Services - Claude Stadler geht früher als geplant
Morgan Stanley-Experte glaubt an gute Aussichten für den Bitcoin
Geldverdienen mit Computerspielen - so geht's
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Investec PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 2570800 / ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.11.2023 07:42:41

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - abrdn European Logistics Income plc

finanzen.net zero Investec PLCShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Investec PLCShs
5.19 GBP -0.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		abrdn European Logistics Income plc
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Investec is Broker to abrdn European Logistics Income plc
(d)        Date dealing undertaken:27th November 2023

(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”

N/A

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid / received (pence)Lowest price per unit paid / received (pence)


Ordinary Shares

Purchases

3,006,346

63

60


Ordinary Shares

Sales

2,961,760

63.4

60.35

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”




(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 


Date of disclosure:28th November 2023
Contact name:Gary Darch

Telephone number:+44 207 597 4549

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Investec PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Investec PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Neuer Emittent an der BX Swiss: ETC Group mit MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index

PARTNER-CONTENT: Die Schweizer Börse BX Swiss begrüsst die ETC Group als neue ETP-Emittentin. ETC Group hat den ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP primär an der BX Swiss gelistet. Das ETP-Angebot der ETC Group bietet Anlegerinnen und Anlegern die Möglichkeit, passiv in führende Krypto-Werte zu investieren.

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV sind Jan Altmann, Director Investment Strategy bei der ETC Group und Dr. Yuliya Plyakha Fernec, Equity Solutions Research bei MSCI. Die beiden erläutern, was genau hinter dem MSCI Index steckt und wie die ETC Group diesen emittierbar macht:

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Inside Trading & Investment

27.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Zwischen Rezessionsängsten und Gewinnhoffnungen
27.11.23 SMI bleibt in der Spur
27.11.23 Marktüberblick: Continental gesucht
24.11.23
24.11.23 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte trotz Haushaltskrise?
23.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
21.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'287.41 19.01 SSQMDU
Short 11'492.26 13.98 RSSM1U
Short 11'931.23 8.92 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'826.90 27.11.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'390.97 19.70 SSOMWU
Long 10'169.22 13.89 T9SSMU
Long 9'731.27 8.96 SSHMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CoinShares: Darum könnte der Bitcoin bis auf 141.000 US-Dollar klettern
Julius Bär-Aktie tiefer: Julius Bär mit mehr Details zu vorgenommenen Wertberichtigungen - Weitere Abschreiber möglich
Geheimnisvolle Neuinvestition: Warren Buffett bittet um vertrauliche SEC-Behandlung
KBW-Analysten senken Daumen für Dividenden-Lieblinge UBS und Swiss Re
ARYZTA-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer: ARYZTA verbucht weiteres Wachstum
Das Aktiendepot von Jeremy Grantham im dritten Quartal: So investiert der Starinvestor
Eli Lilly-und Novo Nordisk-Aktien im Fokus - Jim Cramer ist optimistisch für "revolutionäre" Abnehm-Medikamente
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
Microsoft-Aktien zugekauft: Diese Aktien befanden sich im 3. Quartal 2023 im Depot von Bill und Melinda Gates
Nach Benko-Abgang: Gericht bestätigt Insolvenz von deutscher SIGNA-Tochter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit