Avadel Pharmaceuticals Aktie 35154515 / IE00BDGMC594
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
06.01.2026 12:45:05
Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
|
Zürcher Kantonalbank (AWDL)
Ap27
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER
RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.
Ap28
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
(Note 2)
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Ap29
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)
Ap30
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
Ap31
NOTES ON FORM 8.3
1. See the definition of “connected fund manager” in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.
2. See the definition of “interest in a relevant security” in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.
3. See the definition of “relevant securities” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.
4. See the definition of “dealing” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.
5. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.
6. See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.
7. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.
References in these notes to “the Rules” are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|Category Code:
|RET - Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
|TIDM:
|AWDL
|LEI Code:
|165GRDQ39W63PHVONY02
|Sequence No.:
|413905
|EQS News ID:
|2255372
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Avadel Pharmaceuticals
|
12:45
|Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (EQS Group)
|
05.01.26
|Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (EQS Group)
|
05.01.26
|Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (EQS Group)
|
05.01.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (EQS Group)
|
02.01.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (EQS Group)
|
31.12.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (EQS Group)
|
30.12.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (EQS Group)
|
29.12.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Dienstag seitwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.