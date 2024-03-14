Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rathbone Brothers Aktie [Valor: 402011 / ISIN: GB0002148343]
14.03.2024 13:15:44

Form 8.3 - Urban Logistics REIT plc

Rathbone Brothers
14.98 GBP -0.13%
8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Rathbones Group Plc
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Urban Logistics REIT plc
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		13/03/2024

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		Yes - abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
Custodian Property Income REIT plc

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

1p ordinary
 InterestsShort positions
 Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:18,658,7923.95%  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		18,658,7923.95%  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
1p Ordinary sharesSale3,500118.0243P
1p Ordinary sharesSale14,534117.615P

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

I        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

      (e)      Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
1p Ordinary sharesTransfer in1,261 
1p Ordinary sharesTransfer in2,457 
1p Ordinary sharesTransfer in3,100 
1p Ordinary sharesTransfer in32,754 
    

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None



(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?No


Date of disclosure:14/03/2024
Contact name:Jessica Glasson - Compliance Department
Telephone number:0151 243 7254

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at.


Dividendenaktien | BX Swiss TV

Dividenden- Aristokraten oder Dividenden- Könige – welche Unternehmen haben das erreicht?
Und was heisst es eigentlich eine Aristokrat oder Dividendenkönig zu sein – wann erreicht ein Unternehmen diesen Status?

Im heutigen Interview mit Tim Schäfer schauen wir uns genau diese Aktien an. Welche Unternehmen verdienen es diesen Title zu tragen?
Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) ausserdem, wann Aktien spannend für ihn sind in Bezug auf Geld- oder Sachdividende. Und ….. es bleibt spannend bis zum Schluss …. – was macht Tim mit den Cash-Dividenden – Reinvestieren oder anderweitig anlegen?

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Dividendentitel – welche Aktien sind interessant?

Inside Trading & Investment

12:28 Julius Bär: 10.70% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
09:42 SMI setzt Gewinnserie fort
09:39 UBS KeyInvest: Dividenden – Ertragreiche Strategie/Microsoft – Auf Wolke 7
09:22 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison setzt Akzente
08:00 Dividendentitel – welche Aktien sind interessant?
13.03.24 Börse Aktuell – Willkommen 18.000-Punkte-Marke
13.03.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Season to Sow
12.03.24 Flughafen Zürich wieder im Aufwind?
12.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

