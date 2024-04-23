Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’498 1.5%  SPI 15’297 1.3%  Dow 38’240 0.7%  DAX 18’044 1.0%  Euro 0.9731 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’985 1.0%  Gold 2’303 -1.0%  Bitcoin 60’186 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9113 -0.1%  Öl 86.5 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278
Top News
PepsiCo-Aktie trotzdem schwächer: PepsiCo startet trotz Schwierigkeiten unerwartet gut ins Jahr
Aktien von Rheinmetall RENK und HENSOLDT setzen Aufwärtsbewegung fort
Jefferies & Company Inc. gibt Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft-Aktie Buy
Jefferies & Company Inc. bescheinigt Buy für Beiersdorf-Aktie
UPS-Aktie stärker: UPS schneidet nicht so schlecht ab wie befürchtet
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Rathbone Brothers Aktie [Valor: 402011 / ISIN: GB0002148343]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.04.2024 13:50:11

Form 8.3 - UK Commercial Property REIT

finanzen.net zero Rathbone Brothers-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Rathbone Brothers
16.04 GBP 0.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Rathbones Group Plc
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		UK Commercial Property REIT
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		22/04/2024

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		Yes – Tritax Big Box REIT plc

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

25p Ord
 InterestsShort positions
 Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:174,016,76213.39%  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		174,016,76213.39%  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
25p Ordinary sharesSale82066.1261P
25p Ordinary sharesSale5,40065.8195P
25p Ordinary sharesSale3,03665.823P
25p Ordinary sharesSale4,09465.823P
25p Ordinary sharesSale5,83065.8539P
25p Ordinary sharesPurchase3,03665.8178P
25p Ordinary sharesPurchase5,40065.6534P

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

I        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

      (e)      Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
25p Ordinary sharesTransfer out12,985 
25p Ordinary sharesTransfer out65,000 
25p Ordinary sharesInternal transfer from Execution-only to Discretionary6,520 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None



(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?No


Date of disclosure:23/04/2024
Contact name:Jessica Glasson - Compliance Department
Telephone number:0151 243 7254

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at.


Nachrichten zu Rathbone Brothers plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rathbone Brothers plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Heute um 18 Uhr live

Möchten Sie den Optionshandel von Grund auf lernen? Heute führt Sie der erfahrene Trader Marcus Ruhnau im Online-Seminar in die Cash Secured Put Strategie ein, eine erprobte Methode, die sowohl für Handelsneulinge als auch erfahrene Trader geeignet ist.

Schnell noch kostenfrei anmelden!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:29 Gold"s Breaking Out, What’s Next?
10:04 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Swiss Life
09:41 Marktüberblick: SAP bestätigt Prognose
09:12 SMI setzt Erholung fort
07:00 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
06:13 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Volumenmaximum getestet
22.04.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Unsicherheiten bleiben – Berichtssaison im Fokus
18.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
17.04.24 GRANOLAS: Bühne frei für Europas Börsenavantgarde
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’969.01 19.16 5DSSMU
Short 12’204.08 13.69 20SSMU
Short 12’647.11 8.95 S2S3UU
SMI-Kurs: 11’497.53 23.04.2024 13:42:32
Long 11’120.00 19.83
Long 10’757.43 13.53 SSSMTU
Long 10’319.02 8.98 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Medien-Experte kritisiert Trump Media & Technology als "Schwindel" - Käufer der TMTG-Aktie "sind Idioten"
Novartis-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Novartis erhöht nach dynamischem Auftaktquartal die Guidance - neuer VR-Präsident
Expertin von Goldman Sachs mit Angriff auf Bitcoin und Co.: Kryptosektor "heuchlerisch" und Coins "wertlos"
UBS-Aktie in Rot: UBS plant wohl fünf Entlassungswellen
HOCHDORF-Aktie bricht um die Hälfte ein: Verkauf von Tochtergesellschaft Swiss Nutrition rückt in den Fokus
NVIDIA-Aktie mit schwacher Performance: Magnificent Seven verzeichnen Rekordverlust beim Börsenwert
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz-Aktie freundlich: Pyzchiva in der EU zugelassen
Bayer-Aktie zieht an: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Bayer-Aktie
Bitcoin-Halving abgeschlossen: Das macht der BTC-Kurs
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gewinnt am Nachmittag an Fahrt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit