Rathbone Brothers Aktie [Valor: 402011 / ISIN: GB0002148343]
22.11.2023 14:57:33

Form 8.3 - UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT

Rathbone Brothers
16.00 GBP 1.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Rathbones Group Plc
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		21/11/2023

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		Yes

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

25p ordinary shares
 InterestsShort positions
 Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:180,313,32713.87%  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    
TOTAL:180,313,32713.87%  

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
25p ordinary sharesSale157,11657.2p
25p ordinary sharesSale101,97257.47p
25p ordinary sharesSale15,90057.211p
25p ordinary sharesSale21,30057.2p
25p ordinary sharesSale5,70057.274p
25p ordinary sharesSale17,00057.574p
25p ordinary sharesSale13,50057.6591p
25p ordinary sharesSale36,00057.708p
25p ordinary sharesSale16,79557.774p
25p ordinary sharesSale7,59057.8661p
25p ordinary sharesSale90258.0683p
25p ordinary sharesPurchase4,60057.235p
25p ordinary sharesPurchase35,96557.6369p
25p ordinary sharesPurchase24,50057.7956p
25p ordinary sharesPurchase13,50057.797p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
25p ordinary sharesTransfer in22,477 
25p ordinary sharesTransfer in64,791 
25p ordinary sharesShares moved internally from Discretionary to Execution-only28,000 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None



(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?No


Date of disclosure:22/11/2023
Contact name:Jessica Glasson – Compliance Department
Telephone number:0151 243 7254

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at.


