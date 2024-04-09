Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Virgin Money UK plc

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’572 0.2%  SPI 15’259 0.2%  Dow 38’893 0.0%  DAX 18’222 -0.5%  Euro 0.9814 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’031 -0.3%  Gold 2’351 0.5%  Bitcoin 63’919 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9020 -0.4%  Öl 90.3 -0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Addex Therapeutics2985075NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Faraday Future-Aktie im Rally-Modus: Fortschritte im Nahen Osten treiben an
Baloise-Aktie in Grün: Belange von Baloise-Aktionär zu Abschaffung von Stimmrechtsbeschränkung erhält Unterstützung
BMW-Aktie moderat im Minus: BMW und Rimac vereinen Kräfte bei Entwicklung von Speichertechnologie für Elektrofahrzeuge
Tesla-Aktie vorbörslich etwas fester: Tesla will Verfahren um "Autopilot"-Todesfall kurz vor Prozessstart beenden
Microsoft-Aktie steigt: Microsoft steckt erneut Milliardenbetrag in KI
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Virgin Money UK Aktie [Valor: 51112610 / ISIN: AU0000064966]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.04.2024 14:58:56

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Virgin Money UK plc

finanzen.net zero Virgin Money UK-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Virgin Money UK
2.16 USD 6.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Virgin Money UK plc

09-Apr-2024 / 13:58 GMT/BST

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser:

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Virgin Money UK plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

08 April 2024

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

 

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

 

10p ordinary GB00BD6GN030 and CDI AU0000064966

 

 

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

73,436,316

5.66%

 

 

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

 

 TOTAL:

73,436,316

5.66%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

 

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit

CDI

Purchase

14,775

4.11 AUD

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

none

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

none

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

 

 

Date of disclosure:

09 April 2024
Contact name:

Shawn Acker
Telephone number*:

001-610-669-6713

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Category Code: RET - Virgin Money UK plc
TIDM:
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 314565
EQS News ID: 1876701

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1876701&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Virgin Money UK PLC Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

13:49 Julius Bär: 8.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf S&P 500 Index®, NASDAQ 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
09:30 Marktüberblick: Edelmetall-Rally setzt sich fort
08:54 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Kühne + Nagel, Sika
08:51 SMI-Anleger wieder etwas mutiger
06:22 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Stabilisierung nach dem Rücksetzer
08.04.24 Bitcoin Kurs steigt über 72.000 Dollar – Halving und US-Inflation im Blick
08.04.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: If you ain"t first, you"re last
05.04.24 Börsendebut der «Trump-Aktie»
04.04.24 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’019.67 19.89 0PSSMU
Short 12’268.62 13.90 SSZMKU
Short 12’750.61 8.74 NRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’572.25 09.04.2024 14:50:35
Long 11’120.00 19.98
Long 10’820.00 13.81
Long 10’381.21 8.98 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold-Standard Revival: Ökonomen prognostizieren Vorbereitungen der Zentralbanken
Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Leqvio senkt schlechtes Cholesterin deutlich - Daten bei US-Kongress vorgestellt
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie moderat im Plus: Kühne+Nagel schafft straffere Organisationsstruktur
SMI stürzt ab
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Roche-Aktie
Meyer Burger bietet Balkonkraftwerk &#8222;Made in Germany&#8220; an und startet Vertrieb &#252;ber eigenen Onlineshop
Analystin antizipiert Gold-Rally: Prognose bewahrheitet sich, weitere Gewinne erwartet
UBS-Aktie tiefer: UBS soll Tauschgeschäft in China erwägen
NVIDIA Aktie News: Anleger schicken NVIDIA am Nachmittag ins Minus
UBS-Aktie in Grün: UBS-Joint-Venture mit SuMi Trust übernimmt CS-Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäft in Japan

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit